-
For the last five years or so, NHPR’s Sean Hurley has been documenting what seems to be a growing Holiday tradition of decorating trees near his home…
-
Permits are now available to harvest Christmas trees from the public lands of the White Mountain National Forest.The permits are being sold online for the…
-
A Connecticut scientist has helped discover a new organism that could help some of the region's Christmas trees. The scientist, Richard Cowles, also owns…
-
A Christmas tree expert explains why 2019 was a particularly good year for Christmas tree growers.
-
Mud Season has arrived in New Hampshire, and the snow pretty much gone. But as NHPR’s Sean Hurley tells us, there’s one final snowflake in the forest near…
-
The Durham Town Council is going to hold a special meeting to discuss its annual tree lighting at a local park and the decision to deny a 9-foot-tall…
-
O Tannenbaum is a song often heard this time of year, and it signals a deeper arborphilia within our culture.Modern Yuletide rituals abound with trees.…
-
Some people get their trees at the supermarket, some at Christmas tree farms. Some cut them down in the National Forest. They take them home and get out…
-
A judge has ruled that the owner of a popular New Hampshire Christmas tree farm can continuing leasing the land from his parents despite their insistence…
-
New Hampshire’s Christmas tree farms are mostly very small operations—even by Granite State standards. For a few weekends a year, they make a multimillion…