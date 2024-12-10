© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Christmas tree shopping starts for some families in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST
A parent and child look at Christmas wreaths hanging on a wall inside a tree farm shop.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Tania Andresen and her son Michael look at Christmas wreaths inside the Rossview farm's shop. It's their second year coming to the farm.

It's that time of year when tree farms across New Hampshire are full of families in pursuit of the perfect Christmas tree

One family at Rossview Farm in Concord had their newest member tag along on their hunt for the perfect Christmas tree this weekend.

Nine-month-old Luke Davies was all bundled up as he joined his mom Emily, his dad, sister and grandparents in the search for the right tree.

Christmas tree farm at Rossview Farm in Concord, NH. Olivia Richardson photo / NHPR.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Christmas tree farm at Rossview Farm in Concord, NH. Olivia Richardson photo / NHPR.

“It has to be nice and round,” Emily Davies said. Other family members chimed in with suggesting that the tree must be fluffy and fully thick with the right height.

“Has to be around 8 feet,” Emily Davies finished.

In order to make tree cutting a little easier this year, the Davies brought their own electric saw. Their family and others gathered by the fire, drank hot cocoa and played with the farm's cats and dog.

Also inside the Rossview farm’s hut was Tania Andresen and her son Michael. They drove all the way from Georgetown, Mass., to pick out their Christmas tree at Rossview Farm.

“We used to go to the same farm every year for about 15 years or so and then they closed so we’re finding a new place,” Andresen said.

Christmas trees to be harvested by customers at Rossview Farm in Concord, New Hampshire. Olivia Richardson photo / NHPR.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Christmas trees to be harvested by customers at Rossview Farm in Concord, New Hampshire. Olivia Richardson photo / NHPR.

Tania and her son huddled at the farm’s store front and were eyeing Christmas wreaths to go with their tree.

The Andresens, like the Davies, have a tradition of chopping down their own tree every year. Though it’s their second year making the trip up to Concord.

Tania Andresen said the trick to picking out a tree is to not overthink it.

