-
With New Majority, N.H. Republicans OK First Part of $46M Charter School GrantNew Hampshire lawmakers have approved a federal grant aimed at increasing the number of public charter schools in the state and helping existing ones…
-
The state’s online charter school is getting $7 million in CARES Act funding, in response to a massive spike in enrollment during the pandemic.The…
-
New Hampshire Charter Schools Warn Of Financial Fallout From PandemicThe New Hampshire Alliance for Public Charter Schools says its members need more money to handle costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.Like…
-
Hoy, te traemos las noticias del jueves 30 de julio. Las puedes escuchar haciendo click en el siguiente audio o leerlas a continuación. Una nota: Lo…
-
New Hampshire's online public charter school is expanding in response to the coronavirus pandemic.The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, known as…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that a coronavirus that has already led to quarantines in other countries, has reached the U.S. and…
-
Lawmakers, education advocates, and state officials are entering the third month of a high-profile battle over whether to accept a large federal grant to…
-
Lawmakers on the fiscal committee voted today against accepting a $10 million federal grant for charter school expansion.This was the fourth vote in two…
-
A group of lawmakers has once again voted to reject a federal grant to expand charter schools in New Hampshire.Democrats on the legislative fiscal…
-
The legislative Fiscal Committee voted today to block a $10 million grant from the federal government for public charter schools.The funds would have been…