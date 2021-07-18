-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 28 de julio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
-
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del lunes 12 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
The CDC, or the Centers for Disease Control, have been in the news a lot lately. But what is the CDC? And what does it do? Today’s Civics Short, designed…
-
U.S. regulators Friday approved the first treatment for smallpox — a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago — in case the virus is used in a…
-
Governor Chris Sununu wants the former Pease Air Force base included in a first-ever national study on the health effects of toxic chemicals called…
-
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows that New Hampshire had one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country last year.The…
-
New Hampshire has a higher rate of breast cancer than any state in the U.S. according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.In 2011…
-
With new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control showing ever-increasing rates, researchers and advocates are considering the causes and…
-
A national report says New Hampshire has made progress toward building and strengthening its abilities to prepare for a public health emergency. Being…