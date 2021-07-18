Car Accidents

-
New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a car drove into the offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles.The accident happened at about 9 a.m.…
A Maine motorist is dead after a four-vehicle crash that spanned both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.New Hampshire State…
It's been two years this week since New Hampshire's hands-free driving law banning the use of hand-held devices behind the wheel went into effect.Major…
The start of summer marks the one-hundred deadliest days of driving for teenagers, but young drivers aren't the only high risk people hitting the streets.…
After decades of improved safety on our roadways, the trend seems to be reversing, with major increases in fatalities around the country and in New…
As New Hampshire gets set to enact a ban on handheld cellphone use while driving, there is some evidence that such bans in other states have had little…
Three Killed In Crash On Route 9 In StoddardA Massachusetts woman and her son and a Florida woman were killed in a crash in western New Hampshire.State Police say 54-year-old Mary Newton of…
Police have charged a 20-year-old woman with negligent homicide in connection with a weekend crash that killed two cyclists in Hampton, N.H.Investigators…
Two tourists from London died and two others were injured when their van left the road and struck a tree after they were hiking in New Hampshire's Mount…
A single-car crash Friday night in Littleton injured six people, two of them seriously, said Littleton police chief Paul Smith.Smith said the accident…