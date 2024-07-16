© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 deaths, 9 crashes, 4 days: NH officials urge vigilance after surge in road fatalities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sadaf Tokhi
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT
Heavy traffic on I-95 in North Hampton.
Scenes from past traffic on I-95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

State safety officials are urging vigilance on New Hampshire’s roadways after a spike in fatal crashes. Ten people have lost their lives in nine separate incidents since last Friday.

The crashes happened between July 12 and July 15. They were scattered all across the state, in Concord, Belmont, Alton, Center Conway, Loudon, Jaffrey, Gilford and Hampton Falls. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the crashes, while also voicing concerns about the unusual frequency of serious incidents in such a short period.

“There is not one thing that we're specifically seeing,” said New Hampshire State Police Lt. Christopher Storm. “It's not a specific roadway or type of roadway, or a particular type of vehicle. So I can't say that there's any specific thing that's leading to all of these.”

The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety is urging drivers across the state to reassess their driving habits, with a focus on adhering to speed limits, staying focused while driving and avoiding impaired driving.

To combat dangerous driving behaviors, the state is funding additional enforcement patrols statewide. The New Hampshire State Police have increased patrols on major highways and interstates.

In the meantime, Storm stressed the need for collective action.

“Every one of these crashes is preventable,” he said. “So we just want to make sure that people are just doing everything that they can do to help prevent these crashes as well.”

As of July 15, state officials say 64 people have died on New Hampshire roads so far this year. That’s up from 58 deaths as of the same time last year.
NH News Highway SafetyCar AccidentsNew Hampshire State Police
