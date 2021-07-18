-
Citing pandemic-driven economic concerns, top Republican state lawmakers are asking the Public Utilities Commission to put off the adoption of more…
New Hampshire Senate Democrats are backing a proposal that would increase unemployment benefits and make it easier for certain out of work residents to…
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission is moving forward with a study of local renewable energy generation. It could help clarify cost issues that…
A new law enacted on Monday approved The New Hampshire College Graduate Retention Incentive Partnership, a program designed to encourage recent college…
While Governor Sununu and Democratic lawmakers say they want to make a deal on the state budget, neither is giving much ground, and both are working to…
The state's Business and Industry Association talked energy rates, infrastructure and policy Thursday at an annual symposium in Manchester, and the pros…
New England utility markets are still processing Thursday’s rejection of the Northern Pass project application at the New Hampshire Site Evaluation…
Energy company Kinder Morgan announced yesterday it is shelving plans for its controversial natural gas pipeline project through Southern New Hampshire.…
Granite State businesses have long bemoaned New Hampshire's high energy costs, complaining they discourage expansion here and even tempt some firms to…
A new national report finds New Hampshire and plenty of other states sorely lacking when it comes to supporting new parents. This comes amid a larger,…