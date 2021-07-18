-
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center will close for the season Monday, officials say, so as not to encourage ill-advised outdoor recreation by continuing…
New Hampshire is seeing a boom in backcountry skiing and mountaineering, and that means more people are venturing into avalanche territory in mid-winter.…
Avalanche danger was listed as “considerable” on Mount Washington Thursday.With back country snow sports on the rise in the Whites, and a recent rash of…
Authorities warn that the possibility of further avalanches is increasing a day after a skier died on Mount Washington. A spokesman for the White Mountain…
With 9 inches of new snow and strong winds expected throughout the day, the Snow Rangers at the Mount Washington Avalanche Center have raised the…
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center issued a serious warning for Tuckerman and Huntington Ravines Thursday morning. Intrepid winter hikers and skiers…
The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says there will be “considerable danger” for avalanches in the areas around the mountain as today’s winter storm…
This weekend, two Canadians in Tuckerman Ravine triggered an avalanche, which swept them and two others 500 feet down to the bottom of the bowl. None of…
A member of the US Alpine Ski Team from New Hampshire has been killed in an avalanche in Austria.Ronnie Berlack of Franconia was one of two skiers who…
A 24-year-old New York man was killed in an avalanche Friday in the Huntington Ravine, according to a news release from the White Mountain National…