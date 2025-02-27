© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Skiers trigger, survive large avalanches in NH’s Presidential Range

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
Tuckerman Ravine, early season, as seen from Wildcat mountain.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Tuckerman Ravine, early season, as seen from Wildcat Mountain. An avalanche there and another in nearby Huntington Ravine endangered several skiers Wednesday.

Skiers triggered two separate avalanches in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains Wednesday.

In a facebook post, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported a solo skier in Hillman’s Highway in Tuckerman Ravine was caught, carried and buried by the avalanche. A second skier got out of the way of the avalanche path and saw part of the buried skier in the snow and was able to come to the skier’s aid.

Bystanders and people with the Appalachian Mountain Club, Harvard Cabin and U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers helped get the skier out of the snow. The buried skier suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In Huntington Ravine, two skiers also triggered a large avalanche in the fan of Central Gully that spread across the ravine towards the Harvard Bulge. They were not caught or carried by the avalanche and are uninjured.

In a post on the Avalanche Center website, the skiers at Huntington Ravine wrote, ”While we are shaken up, and even embarrassed, the experience was incredibly educational and a serious reminder that will deeply influence our judgement moving forward.”

The Avalanche Center reports avalanche conditions remain dangerous as a storm brings new snow and changing winds to high elevations. The center recommends people do not travel in avalanche terrain at the moment.
Tags
NH News avalancheTuckerman Ravine
