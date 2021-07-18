-
Maria Hinojosa joins us to discuss her new memoir Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America. She is the host of Latino USA, founder of…
-
In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado who was abandoned by her mother…
-
Marianne Williamson, a best-selling spiritual author and lecturer, continued her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with a stop in…
-
NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jennifer Egan, recorded live at The Music Hall in…
-
Howard Axelrod was a junior at Harvard when an accident left him blind in one eye. The loss left him feeling shattered and isolated, eventually leading to…
-
On today's show:Why We Write about Ourselves is edited by Meredith Maran and features writers like Edwidge Danticat, Anne Lamott, Cheryl Strayed, and Nick…
-
Feather is the complicated, feisty central character in a new YA novel called Wishbones, the third novel by Virginia MacGregor, who now lives in New…
-
On today's show:Civics 101: Term Limits700 Fathoms Under the Sea was produced by David Schulman. Listen again at PRX.org. Benjamin Ludwig is the author of…
-
Today, NHPR and the music hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Mario Batali recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. Batali is a…
-
Since Election Day, reports of hate crimes have soared across the nation. While well-documented in the news and on social media, the real numbers could be…