Outside/In: The new space race

Maybe you’ve looked at the sky on a clear night and spotted the International Space Station, a tiny white dot gliding through the stars. Maybe it felt special, a rare glimpse of a human-made satellite in space.

But what if you were to look up at the sky and see more visible satellites than stars? What if the Big Dipper and Orion were drowned out by a satellite traffic jam, crisscrossing through space?

A growing number of astronomers are sounding the alarm about such a possibility, even within the next decade. A new space race is already well underway. Commercial satellite traffic in low Earth orbit has skyrocketed in recent years, with more satellites launched into space than ever before. The majority of these satellites are owned and operated by a single company: Starlink.

Featuring Samantha Lawler, Jonathan McDowell, Aaron Boley, and Roohi Dalal, with thanks to Edward Oughton.

A batch of 60 Starlink test satellites stacked atop a Falcon 9 rocket, close to be put in orbit. A Falcon 9 Starlink L-14 rocket successfully launches from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., October 24, 2020. This was the fifteenth batch of satellites to be launched as part of the Starlink broadband network, which is scheduled to provide internet access across the world. Fragments of a SpaceX spacecraft which landed on a farmer's field in Saskatchewan, about an hour from Samantha Lawler's house.

Starlink Satellite Trails over Brazil, also selected as NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day, December 10, 2019. SpaceX launches a rocket, deploying Starlink satellites.

Here’s a link to the most popular proceedings in the FCC docket, and a step-by-step guide for submitting your own comments (this guide was compiled for a previous filing by an advocacy group which includes Samantha Lawler).

COMPASSE, or the Committee for the Protection of Astronomy and the Space Environment, also stays up-to-date on FCC procedures.

In this episode, Nate and Justine looked at this 3D rendering of satellite constellations around the globe, including GPS and Starlink.

Space Data Navigator has nice visualizations of the number of launches, satellites, and debris over time, which relies in part on Jonathan McDowell’s data.

Aaron Boley co-authored an article in Nature titled “Satellite mega-constellations create risks in Low Earth Orbit, the atmosphere and on Earth.”

A talk by Samantha Lawler about Kuiper belt objects and the challenges to astronomy posed by sharp increase in satellites.

An open-access paper which found that internet from satellite mega-constellations could be up to 12-14 times more emission-intensive than terrestrial broadband.

For more from Outside/In on the “earth-space environmental system,” check out our episode on property rights in airspace and space-space, this one on the element of aluminum, and an oldie-but-a-goodie on geoengineering.

A piece on the cutting room floor: the risk that you’ll get hit by satellite debris falling back to Earth is quite low… but the risk that someone will get hit is rising.

Here’s a global map of light pollution, and a tool to find dark sky sites near you.

On the issue of orbital crowding, there have been a couple notable traffic jams in space. Last month,a decommissioned Russian satellite disintegrated in low Earth orbit, posing potential risks to astronauts on board the ISS. In 2019, an important weather-monitoring satellite had to dodge a Starlink satellite, a fuel-expensive maneuver. In 2021, Starlink and OneWeb debated what really happened when their satellites passed within 190 feet of each other in orbit.

Our episode did not cover all the groups regulating space. At a global level, this includes the UN’s International Telecommunication Union and the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs. Within the United States, the Office of Space Commerce also plays a role, in addition to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission.

Outside/In host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis

Edited by Taylor Quimby

Our team also includes Felix Poon. Our intern is Catherine Hurley.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie

Music in this episode came from Victor Lundberg, Lofive, Harbours & Oceans, Spiegelstadt, Curved Mirror, Silver Maple, Wave Saver, Cobby Costa, and From Now On.

The blue whale calls were recorded by NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.

