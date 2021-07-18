Alzheimer's Disease

-
A recent Concord Monitor series, "Stolen Memories," profiles several Granite Staters who were diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's, some in their…
Healthcare providers are focusing more on prevention, given recent discoveries into this degenerative neurological condition. Meanwhile, treatment and…
Brenda Bouchard’s mother already had Alzheimer’s when her husband was also diagnosed with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association has provided Brenda…
The Language Of Dementia Turned Into PoetryPeople living with dementia can appear to live in their own world, a complicated, non-linear inner world not so easily communicated to, or understood by…
Nursing homes around the country are under pressure from the Federal government to reduce their use of antipsychotics. This powerful class of prescription…
Research now shows that Alzheimer’s can be diagnosed years before signs of dementia. Science has not, however, produced any new treatments and evidence of…
Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia can strip away memory, sometimes even dignity, and can isolate even the most outgoing individual. There’s no cure…
Once a month, it’s a decidedly older demographic meeting here at the Children’s Museum in Dover.A dozen or so seniors gather inside a brightly painted…
Storytelling can be a way of giving people with dementia a low-stress way to communicate, one that does not rely on their memories. And it can give caregivers a chance to reconnect with their loved ones.
A Deadline to RememberObama’s war on Alzheimer’s, last year, the president signed the national Alzheimer’s project act – which set in motion a plan to combat the degenerative…