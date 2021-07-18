-
Granite Staters reflect on Afghanistan, America's longest war. Just last month USAF Pilot, Ryan Phaneuf, a graduate of Alvirne High School in Hudson, was…
In Afghanistan, Shaheen Says Women Must Take Larger Role in Peace EffortsAs the United States prepares for another round of peace talks with the Taliban, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Afghan women are prepared to play a larger…
The U.S. military says three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province.The military says…
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has introduced a bill that would authorize 4,000 additional visas for Afghans who have supported the U.S. mission in…
New Hampshire’s two Democratic U.S. Senators are weighing in on President Trump’s primetime address on the war in Afghanistan.Trump said Monday night that…
We sit down with NPR correspondent Quil Lawrence. He's covering the issues faced by millions of Americans who are deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as they…
Why is six scared of seven? Because seven, eight, nine. Jokes like this are only one example of the ways that we humans like to assign personality traits…
Retired General Stanley McChrystal visits New Hampshire this week. We’ll ask him about the situation in Afghanistan, where he was top commander of the…
In her new book, author Helen Thorpe tells the tales of three female National Guard members, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Thorpe traces their…
Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Pitts of Nashua will be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House today.Pitts will be ninth…