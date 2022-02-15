Special Coverage: Gov. Sununu's State of the State Address

Peter Biello/NHPR /

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday, Feb. 17.

NHPR will have special coverage of the address, beginning at 10 am.

NHPR's All Things Considered Host Peter Biello will anchor the coverage, and will be joined for analysis by NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers and NH Bulletin Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins.

Sununu will deliver his speech from the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, where state lawmakers are holding their regular sessions this week.

