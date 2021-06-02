SUMMER PODCAST SHOWCASE

What’s Cool On-Air While Temperatures Rise Outside?

Tune in to NHPR this summer for some of our best local content programming. NHPR will bring some classic and new podcast episodes from its family of podcast products to the airwaves, to allow listeners the opportunity to listen on-air as part of their listening routine, or while out and about in your car radio, streaming or through your mobile phone.

CIVICS 101

On two consecutive Fridays, June 4 & June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. listeners can hear Civics 101’s multi-part series Right To Privacy. The podcast explores four past SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) cases to reveal how certain rights and freedoms have been interpreted over time.

The episodes will delve into the following cases:

· Mapp v. Ohio

· Griswold v. Connecticut

· New Jersey v. T. L. O.

· Roe v. Wade

LEARN MORE ABOUT CIVICS 101 :

Find classroom materials and additional reading at civics101podcast.org.

SUPERVISION

Next, listeners can tune in to hear Supervision – a podcast that tells the deeply personal story of a New Hampshire man who tries to get his life back on track after a stint in a state correctional facility.

Supervision will air on Fridays, June 18, June 25 and July 2, from 3 to 4 p.m.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SUPERVISION :

WINDFALL

Last but not least, NHPR will air the newest reporting project – Windfall – an in-depth multi-part weekly special series from NHPR’s award-winning podcast Outside/In, investigating the rise of a brand new American industry: the generation of electricity from wind off the East Coast.

Windfall will air on three consecutive Saturdays: July 3 (episode 1), July 10 (episode 2) and July 17 (episode 3), from 11 a.m. to noon. Additionally, listeners can tune-in for an encore series of broadcasts on Saturdays, August 7 (episode 1), August 14 (episode 2) and August 21 (episode 3), from 10 to 11 a.m.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WINDFALL :

CIVICS 101

On four consecutive Fridays, July 30, August 6, August 13 & August 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. listeners can hear Civics 101’s multi-part Civil Rights series. The podcast explores six past SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) cases on how equality, citizenship, and freedom have been interpreted over the past two centuries.

The episodes will delve into the following cases:

Dred Scott v. Sanford

Plessy v. Ferguson

Brown v. Board of Education

Korematsu v. United States

Loving v. Virginia

Obergefell v. Hodges

For all of our podcasts, listeners can hear the series by subscribing on a platform of choice: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher.

For details on all of NHPR’s on-air program schedule, click here.

To learn more about NHPR’s programs, click here.