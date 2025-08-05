© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrate NHPR’s 44th Anniversary with a Gift Today — Every Dollar Keeps Local Journalism Strong

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is Shutting Down. What Does that Mean for NHPR?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:47 AM EDT
Jim Schachter, President and CEO of NHPR, speaks at NHPR's By Degrees Climate Summit.
David Murray
Jim Schachter, President and CEO of NHPR, speaks at NHPR's By Degrees Climate Summit at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on May 2, 2025.

I’ve received a number of inquiries about the announcement by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that it will be shutting down this fall. The primary question: What does this mean for NHPR?

CPB has been an essential engine of public media for nearly 60 years. It has distributed federal funds to stations like NHPR and independent producers to support journalism and programming, from Morning Edition and All Things Considered to Sesame Street and Frontline. At NHPR, it provided the seed money that launched our award-winning Civics 101 podcast. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has helped build the backbone of public media’s broadcasting and digital communications systems and has supported training for generations of public media journalists and business people.

Now, with the choice by the White House and Congress to end federal funding of public media - at least for the present - the CPB is going out of business.

To the best of my knowledge, this decision does not change NHPR’s course. Rather, it is the inevitable consequence of the President signing into law a bill he proposed that claws back $1.1 billion in already approved funding for public media.

What the shutdown of CPB does, more than anything, is underscore the inflection point we’ve reached in public media.

Public radio (and TV) urgently need to develop new sources of national investment. We need to establish new mechanisms for funding and managing shared services that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting long subsidized: training, music licensing, and the satellite systems and publishing tools that connect stations to one another and NPR. Without CPB, we will need to rely on our own drive and leadership to achieve systemic change on many key strategic fronts, including technology, business-model evolution, and digital media.

Above all, at NHPR and across public media, we need to do our work in a manner that continues to earn the public’s trust and support. Up to now, NHPR has been 94% community supported. Now we’re 100% community supported. It’s as simple as that.

During our Summer Raffle in July, the public stood with NHPR’s journalists, buying more tickets and raising more funds for NHPR than in any raffle before. To all of you who participated – thank you! We’ll be announcing the winners on Mon., Aug. 11. Now, as we launch into our 44th year of community service, that’s a partnership we must sustain. Together, we are NHPR.

One of our board members gave us these simple marching orders the morning after we lost our federal funding. She wrote: “Onward, dammit!”

We’re heeding that command.

If you have questions or suggestions, please be in touch. I’m President@NHPR.org.
Tags
Inside NHPR Inside NHPRCorporation for Public Broadcasting
Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
See stories by Jim Schachter
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.