Civics 101’s Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy to serve as moderators for D.C. Civics Learning Week
On March 7, NHPR’s Civics 101 podcast co-hosts, Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, will take to the stage as moderators at the National Archives in Washington D.C. during the in-person opening forum for Civics Learning Week.
Civics Learning Week runs from March 6 to 10, 2023, and is described as a “week to energize the movement for Civic Education across the nation.”
Civics 101 fans should stay tuned for the 10:40 am topic on the 7th: What’s New in Research: Evidence and Impact of Civic Learning. This session, moderated by Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, will have two panelists: Joseph Kahne, Ted and Jo Dutton Presidential Professor for Education Policy and Politics; Co-Director of the Civic Engagement Research Group (CERG), University of California, Riverside, and Julia A. Kaufman, Senior Policy Researcher; Codirector, RAND American Educator Panels; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Participants can expect to hear from these leading researchers about findings on the impact of civic learning across disciplines, how the political environment plays a role in schools, and what high-quality civic education looks like in practice. Panelists will also discuss what’s on the horizon for the field of civics, including additional infrastructure and research needs.
There will be many virtual events taking place throughout the week for those interested. To learn more, click here.