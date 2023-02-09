Civics 101’s Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy to serve as moderators for D.C. Civics Learning Week

On March 7, NHPR’s Civics 101 podcast co-hosts, Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, will take to the stage as moderators at the National Archives in Washington D.C. during the in-person opening forum for Civics Learning Week.

Civics Learning Week runs from March 6 to 10, 2023, and is described as a “week to energize the movement for Civic Education across the nation.”

Civics 101 fans should stay tuned for the 10:40 am topic on the 7th: What’s New in Research: Evidence and Impact of Civic Learning. This session, moderated by Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, will have two panelists: Joseph Kahne, Ted and Jo Dutton Presidential Professor for Education Policy and Politics; Co-Director of the Civic Engagement Research Group (CERG), University of California, Riverside, and Julia A. Kaufman, Senior Policy Researcher; Codirector, RAND American Educator Panels; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School.

Participants can expect to hear from these leading researchers about findings on the impact of civic learning across disciplines, how the political environment plays a role in schools, and what high-quality civic education looks like in practice. Panelists will also discuss what’s on the horizon for the field of civics, including additional infrastructure and research needs.