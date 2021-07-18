special program

-
As the world has battled with the pandemic for the last year and a half, APM (American Public Media) is exploring the current state of U.S education. During the hour-long documentaries, APM Reports’ hosts and correspondents will look at some of the pressing issues impacting our education right now, including the pandemic, mental health and teacher shortages.
-
Join NHPR on Saturday, June 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. for the first part of a six-part series Black Radio: Telling It Like It Was. First aired in 1996, the…
-
What’s Cool On-Air While Temperatures Rise Outside?Tune in to NHPR this summer for some of our best local content programming. NHPR will bring some classic and new podcast episodes from its family of podcast products to the airwaves, to allow listeners the opportunity to listen on-air as part of their listening routine, or while out and about in your car radio, streaming or through your mobile phone.
-
As America marks a year since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, join NHPR for two special programs about George Floyd – his life,…
-
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, APM (American Public Media) is exploring the current state of the U.S education in a world of…
-
As America and the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing conversation around racial justice and our history of race…
-
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, Marketplace is probing the current state of the U.S. economy and looking ahead to what a future…