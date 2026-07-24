Something Wild: An email? Enjoy a poem about summer in NH instead

You never know when inspiration will strike!

The Something Wild team transformed a recent brainstorming email from host Dave Anderson of the Forest Society into a poem of sorts.

We recommend you listen to the episode to appreciate the sounds of summer in New Hampshire.

Easy Summer Sights and Sounds

Black bears - retreat from sight, from rites of courtship.

Trouble in town.

Dave Anderson Glimpses of bears in an orchard from a wildlife cam.

Bespeckled, fleet-foot fawns now flee.

Singles, twins, triplets - no longer wobble on spindly legs.

Courtesy/Ellen Kenny

Whippoorwills, an uptick?

Orioles visit hummingbird feeders.

Dave Anderson An oriole at a hummingbird feeder.

The most tolerant trees -

Deep shade, forest glade.

Lord of the flies - Insect maximum -

scourge of July: deer flies, green-heads.

“Firefly” or “lightning bug?”

“Pollywog” or “tadpole?”

Dave Anderson A cluster of frog eggs.

“Newt” or “salamander?”

Fuzzy-headed fledglings, first flights.

Young of the year flying, feeding,

Begging, parents receding.

A carefully woven tapestry of songs and territories in tatters, unraveling.

Berries for birds.

Summer’s most persistent singers - ovenbirds, vireos.

The evening chorus: veeries duet.

Dave Anderson A gray tree frog.

The last of the amphibian chorus,

rain calls of gray tree frogs in summer humidity - conjuring a tropical rainforest.

Summer is something… Something WILD!

Now empty-nesters - all.

Too soon to say it? Fall.