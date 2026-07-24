Something Wild: An email? Enjoy a poem about summer in NH instead
You never know when inspiration will strike!
The Something Wild team transformed a recent brainstorming email from host Dave Anderson of the Forest Society into a poem of sorts.
We recommend you listen to the episode to appreciate the sounds of summer in New Hampshire.
Easy Summer Sights and Sounds
Black bears - retreat from sight, from rites of courtship.
Trouble in town.
Bespeckled, fleet-foot fawns now flee.
Singles, twins, triplets - no longer wobble on spindly legs.
Whippoorwills, an uptick?
Orioles visit hummingbird feeders.
The most tolerant trees -
Deep shade, forest glade.
Lord of the flies - Insect maximum -
scourge of July: deer flies, green-heads.
“Firefly” or “lightning bug?”
“Pollywog” or “tadpole?”
“Newt” or “salamander?”
Fuzzy-headed fledglings, first flights.
Young of the year flying, feeding,
Begging, parents receding.
A carefully woven tapestry of songs and territories in tatters, unraveling.
Berries for birds.
Summer’s most persistent singers - ovenbirds, vireos.
The evening chorus: veeries duet.
The last of the amphibian chorus,
rain calls of gray tree frogs in summer humidity - conjuring a tropical rainforest.
Summer is something… Something WILD!
Now empty-nesters - all.
Too soon to say it? Fall.
Something Wild is a collaboration between NH Audubon, the Forest Society and NHPR.