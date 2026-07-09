Something Wild: Level up your birding with tips from an extreme birder

When the Something Wild team is out in the field, host Grace McCulloch always brings at least one camera.

So when extreme birder Gino Ellison came by the studio, it was an opportunity to learn Ellison’s methods for spotting elusive birds and capturing close-up bird portraits.

In 2024, Ellison completed an American Birding Association (ABA) Big Year, documenting a staggering 803 bird species.

A screenshot of Gino Ellison's name on eBird from the Listers documentary.

Whether you are in your back yard with a basic pair of binoculars or carrying a mobile photography studio, Ellison has advice on sharpening your field skills.

Master binoculars first

Binoculars are the absolute foundation of birding for beginners and veterans alike. To get the most out of them, focus on these two techniques:

Left and right eyes rarely have identical vision. Purchase binoculars that allow you to focus each eye individually so both lenses deliver a perfectly crisp image tailored to your eyes.

Try not to look down into your binoculars and lift your head to search. Instead, lock your eyes onto the moving bird, keep your gaze fixed, and bring the binoculars straight up to your eyes from your chest.



Binoculars let you get close without disturbing wildlife. If a bird changes its behavior because of your presence, that is your cue to back up and give it space.

Courtesy Gino Ellison.

Consider a scope

A spotting scope is a portable, high-powered telescope that sits on a tripod to keep the image steady. A scope allows you to pinpoint distant bird species with incredible clarity.

When birds are too far out at sea or across a field, binoculars lose their edge. This is where a high-quality spotting scope becomes essential, especially for coastal birding.

Ellison says even with just 13 miles of coastline, New Hampshire residents are fortunate to be able to view pelagic birds, seabirds that spend most of their time far out on the open ocean and come to the coast to breed.

Odiorne Point State Park in Rye features the largest undeveloped stretch of shoreline in the state. Off-season beaches like North Hampton State Beach or Jenness State Beach are also great viewing spots.

Courtesy / Gino Ellison A Northern Hawk Owl.

Action-Ready Bird Photography

As a trained photographer, Ellison relies on specific camera settings and stabilization tools to capture birds in mid-flight.

1. Back-Button Focus

For fast-moving subjects, Ellison recommends a mirrorless camera and utilizes back-button focus.



Program a button on the back of the camera to control the focus mechanism via your thumb.

Hold this button down to lock onto a moving target, like a flying gull.

Use your index finger strictly to fire the shutter. You can fire multiple times without losing focus.

This decoupling ensures the camera continuously tracks the bird's movement, keeping it in perfect focus the moment you shoot.



2. Ditch the Tripod for a Monopod

Heavy tripods can be slow and restrictive in the field. Mount your camera on a monopod, a single-leg support, instead. It provides the stability needed for sharp images while allowing you to be mobile.

Courtesy / Gino Ellison Red-breasted Sapsuckers.

The cost of getting started

You do not need to spend thousands of dollars on high-end optics, but birding is an investment.



A capable pair of binoculars costs in the $250 to $400 range.

Ellison says to buy what you can reasonably afford, learn your gear inside out, and practice consistently.

The Ultimate Birding Tool

As the old saying goes, the best camera is the one you have with you. Ellison says the absolute best tool is patience.

You do not need to attempt a Big Year to build your skills. Start right in your back yard. Slow down and practice tracking, focusing, and taking pictures of your neighborhood birds, like cardinals, sparrows, and blue jays.

By perfecting your technique on the ordinary, you will be prepared when that rare, extraordinary bird finally shows up.

If you have a question for Something Wild, email us, or send us a voice memo at SomethingWild@NHPR.org .