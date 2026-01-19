Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, January 31st, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers on NHPR and nhpr.org.

We're entering the stretch of winter between Christmas and spring when the cold seeps through and we all are wrapped up in a blanket waiting for the first signs of spring. It's the perfect time to be under the covers listening to covers of popular tunes!

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers airs Saturday Evening, January 31st, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

