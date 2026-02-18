Plan your Weekend in NH: Comic books, cookies, and a winter carnival
Whether you’re hitting the club before sundown, cheering on a sled dog race, or lacing up skates (kilt optional), communities across New Hampshire are hosting winter fun all weekend long.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
- National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend from Friday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 22, across the Granite State. Communities can find a cookie booth nearest them with the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.
Lakes Region
- Beans & Greens Winterfest from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, in Gilford. Featured events during this community fundraiser include a human sled dog race and chili cook-off. More details. (Free)
- Mardi Gras Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Tamworth Town House. There will be a dance lesson and refreshments available at this social. More details. (Pay-what-you-wish admission $0 to $10)
Merrimack Valley
- Great Kilt Ice Skate 2026 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, at White Park Pond in Concord. This community gathering is hosted by NHSCOT. While kilts are encouraged by the organizers, “any tartan will do.” More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- What Can We Do About It Here? from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. Hosted in partnership with Cooperative Action Monadnock, this is the first of three sessions with Nova Arts that aims to discuss “aspects of current political crises and then lead an open public discussion.” More details. (Free)
- Kinky Boots the Musical begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. This screening of the multi award-winning musical was filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in London. More details. (Tickets are $18)
North Country
- Vintage Snowmobile Ride-In begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, on Fairfield Road in Monroe. This annual ride-in features two guided trips, refreshments, and a raffle with local prizes. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Sweetheart Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, at Exeter Town Hall. Dancing, pizza and a photo booth are highlights of this community focused evening. More details. (Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children)
- February Walkabout: Snowshoeing on the Perimeter Trail beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 21, in Barrington. Organizers ask participants to “dress for the weather” and bring their own gear including snowshoes. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, in Merrimack. This annual event is back after being postponed due to weather conditions. There will be opportunities for families to try out ice fishing, participate in sled races, and more. More details. (Free)
- 30+ Daytime Clubbing from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Jewel Music Venue in Manchester. Organizers promise “80s & 90s club anthems” at this early evening event. More details. (Tickets are $25)
Upper Valley
- Beginners Comics with Cartoonist Wayne Carter from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Claremont Creative Center. Attendees will be guided through the basics of comic creation. More details. (Suggested donation of $15, $10 for students)
- Blood on the Clocktower from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at The Fourth Place in Hanover. Join regular and first-time attendees at this once monthly gathering to play Blood on the Clocktower, a social deduction game similar to Mafia or Werewolf. More details. (Free)