NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.7.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, June 8, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, June 8, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Karen, Lydia and Susan Caller: Kappy

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, June 11, 2026

The Bottom Dollars, Mr. Sippy’s,184 South Main Street, Rochester, NH; 6 to 8 pm

Judy Collins at the Chubb Theatre, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Eve Pierce at Depot Square “Lunch and Listen” series Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

The Black Feathers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, june 13, 2026

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival, 17371, East Lime Road, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/band-line-up.html ~ The Gibson Brothers, Rock Hearts, Atkinson Family Band, Dog Hill Road , Mark Miklos, Blue Country, and more

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Liz Longley at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Wood Brothers at the Chubb Theatre, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Reed Foehl at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Driftwood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Festival! Vermont Highland Games at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro VT ~ 10am-5pm pm ET ~https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ Featuring Musical Guests: Catamount Pipe Band, Prydein (Celtic Rock), Joanne Garton, Rachel Clemente

Gather: Folklives and Foodways Festival at Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events/gather-folklives-and-foodways-13-jun ~ Katahdin Kitchen: Penobscot Nation member, chef, and food sovereignty advocate Jasmine Tintor - Jazz , Blues artist Samuel James, Firefly (he, him) (Jason Brown) is a Penobscot Nation member musician and multimedia artist and performer from Maine who blends traditional Wabanaki songs with cutting-edge electronic music, Al-Mashreq Ensemble are Maine-based musicians who use traditional instruments to play music from across the Middle East: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine, countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, or Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi [The Arab East].

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Carroll Sisters at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Southern Rail at Sanford-Springvale Historical Society, 505 Main St, Sanford ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.sanfordhistory.org/events/southern-rail

Gaelic Storm at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Ellis Paul at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Fundraiser for Music at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 12 noon to 4pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music ~ Charlie Chronopoulos, Eyes of Age, Tyler Allgood, Josh Boisvert and Duncan Gill ; Outdoor event, bring chairs.

House of Hamill at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Rod MacDonald at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Mad Agnes at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

~ Meet and Greet before the show at 6:30-7:00pm

Passafire with Beach Fly at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ “doors” 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/event-details/passafire-w-beach-fly

Driftwood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 14, 2026

David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Katie Dobbins at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Littleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Liz Longley with Eleanor Buckland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Annie and the Hedonists at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, June 15, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, June 16th

Notes—Music and Spoken word featuring music by Wendy Keith, Tom Pirozzoli and a talk with Mel Allen, former Yankee Magazine editor, Optimist Café, 16 Colls Farm Road, Jaffrey NH , 6 to 9 pm; Call 603-593-5389 for reservations.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Songs of Hope, Justice and Freedom, led by folksingers Steve Schuch, David Blair and friends at the Brick Church in Harrisville, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nightheron.com/ ~ No admission cost… just bring your voice!

Bluegrass Jam at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Rebecca Loebe at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Folksoul Duo

Thursday, June 18, 2026 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see: https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Lisa Redfern and Jeff Christmas at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Dance! Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutierrrez at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Songs of Slavery and Emancipation at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro VT ~ 7-8:30pm pm ET ~

Singing a Journey of Freedom with Kathy Bullock at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro VT ~ 4-5pm ET ~

Rhett Miller at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. lineup: Dirtyheads, Little Stranger, Mihali, Ghost Note, Magoo, Hyley Jane Band, Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo’ds Almost Dead, Dogs in a Pile, Lotus, The Slip. Yonder Mountain String Band, Konika Moore and the Brown Eyed Bois, Caylin Costello, The Dixco Biscuits, Andy Frasco and the UN, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Super Sonic Shorties, Moontricks, Dizgo, Sqweru, Annie in the Water, and more...

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june ~ Charley Crockett, Spoon, Geese, The Beths, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Lucius, The War And Treaty, J Mascis, Big Freedia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Kashus Culpepper, Tunde Adebimpe, PawPaw Rod, Folk Bitch Trio, Ratboys, Lila Iké, THAO, Los Mirlos, Sonido Gallo Negro, Southern Avenue, Esther Rose, Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, Swamp Dogg, Fust, Greg Freeman, Ken Pomeroy, Sunny War, Ruby Ibarra, Angela Autumn, Tré Burt, Tyler Ballgame, Brother Wallace, Alex Amen, Luke Tyler Shelton, Kam Franklin, She Returns From War, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Lily Seabird, Deloyd Elze, The Animeros, Nour Harkati, The Baxbys, June Millington, Mal Devisa, Misty Blues, LuxDeluxe, Mica Far, Eavesdrop, Splendid Torch, I-SHEA, Mr. Liam, In The Nick of Time, Tanglewood Marionettes: The Dragon King, The Grumpytime Club Band, Sandglass Theater’s Punschi, Anne Cubberly’s Giant Puppets

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Summer Solstice Celebration with The Solstice Sisters at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-summer-solstice-concert-nelson-town-hall-june-20-2026/ ~ Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, and Heather Bower have been mainstays of our Nelson Winter Solstice party for years, presenting a program of original and traditional and sometimes just wacky seasonal music. Margy Page Iselin completes the line up along with new sisters Patty Blanchard, Grace Johnson & Natalie Backes. Please join us for this biannual celebration of the seasons and come celebrate the Summer Solstice, Fathers Day, the end of black fly season, St. John’s Day, the longest day of the year, Midsummer, Ivan Kupala night, Wianki, Jani, the shortest night of the year, the Red Sox or whatever floats your boat with a selection of music that only the Solstice Sisters could pull together!

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Booker T, Jones at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Windborne at the Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

James Taylor and his all-star band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Crys Matthews at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Amanda Pascalli at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Hudson River Music Festival, Croton Point Park, Croton NY ~ 10am to 9pm ET~ https://www.hudsonrivermusicfestival.com/ ~ Cimafunk, Dámaris Bojor, David Amram, Jesse Welles, Leah Song, Lizzie No, Margo Price, Snacktime, Toshi Reagon, Ebony Hillbillies, Chaparelle, Guthrie Family Singers, Tom Chapin and The Chapin Sisters, Haynes Lesh and Donato, Chaparelle, Cimafunk, Dámaris Bojor, David Amram, Ebony Hillbillies, Guthrie Family Singers, Haynes Lesh and Donato, Jesse Welles, Leah Song, Lizzie No, Margo Price, Snacktime, Tom Chapin and The Chapin Sisters, Toshi Reagon,

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

HWY91 at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2026

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Eden Street, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~

~

Monday, June 22, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

James McMurtry at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ ~

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Windborne at Mariposa Museum of World Cultures, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Lyle Divinsky (solo) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Lyle and Phil Divinsky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Volkert Volkerz

Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, 2926

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at 1 Fairground Lane, Tunbridge VT ~ ~

~ Seldom Scene, Sister Sadie, Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Appalachian Road Show, The Cox Family, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Nothin’ Fancy, Rock Hearts, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Leroy Troy & C.W., The Lovesick Drifters, Zink Country Featuring Father & Son, Corey & Mason Zink, Beartracks, County Line Bluegrass, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Cedar Ridge, White Mountain Harmony, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy, Bluegrass Gospel Sing

Friday, June 26, 2026

Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls Present: Floyd Mercantile at the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/petermulvey-jennanicholls/

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Roomful of Blues at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026

Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ ~

~ 2026 Performers: Holly Near , Garnet Rogers , Guy Davis , Bruce Molsky & Darol Anger, Crys Matthews , Jake Blount Band , Trout Fishing In America , Cantrip, Windborne , Joe Jencks , Christine Lavin , Andrew Wells-Oberegger, Reggie Harris , James Keelaghan , The Vox Hunters , Wild Asparagus, Medusa , Lutchinha , Skye Consort & Emma Björling , Connie Kaldor, Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman , Maria Zemantauski , Magpie, Tret Fure , Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen , John Kirk & Trish Miller, Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Cumming·Kuhar·Stickney , Paul Rosenberg, George Wilson , Alan Thomson , Stefan Amidon , Chris Koldewey , Sonny Ochs , Deirdre and Sean Murtha , Cate Clifford , John Dickson, Kathleen Hanley , Ron Gordon , Jake Thomas , Dirty Blue Shirts, The Great Groove Band , Roger the Jester , and more!

Captain Fun Lunchtime Listening Hour at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Nils Friedland, Pascal Gmme, and Yann falquet

Harrison Goodell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

The Klines at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Sam Robbins at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena , 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Willy J. Laws At The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Bela Fleck, Edman Castaneda, and Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

The Valley Arabic Music Ensemble at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Currier Square at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Windborne at Uniotarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, June 29, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Scott Kirby and Noah Robertson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Paul Simon at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Steve Earle at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

~ host: Heather Lynne

Hiroya Tsukamoto atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: The Lion Sisters

Kate Taylor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, July 3, 2026

Thomas Hinds at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Tab Benoit at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Sam Bush at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Albert Castaglia at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Grove Street Band

Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12, 2026

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ 10am Thursday to 2pm Sunday ET ~

~ Featuring: Rank Strangers - ME (Th), The Roll on Buddies - NH (Fr), Bloodroot Gap - VT (Fr), Seth Sawyer Band - VT (F,Sa), Canaan's Land (F, Sa), Cedar Mountain Bluegrass - NH (F, Sa), Still Pickin' - CT (F, Sa), Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers - OH (F, Sa), Ironwood Drive - PA (S, S), Cedar Ridge - NY (S, S), The Green Brothers - NY (Su)

Friday, July 10, 2026

Louise Coombes at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Adina Gordon calling with River Road (Jesse Ball, Sarah Hadley-Yakir, Kristen Planeaux)

Aba Diop Trio (Senegalse Dance Music) with special guests Pan Fried Steel at Levitt Amphithetre, Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

The Green Sisters at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Leftover Salmon w. Toubab Krewe at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ “doors” 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series https://www.therangemason.com/event-details/leftover-salmon-w-toubab-krewe

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Darrell Scott at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hunter Root at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, July 12 through July 19, 2026

Festival! Festival on the Green, Middleboro VT ~ ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ Mojo Birds, Tom Verner, Ted Perry and the Big Easy with Ryan Montbleau, Ernest James Zydeco, No Strings Marionettes, Addison County Live!, Mélisande, Burlington Taiko, Faux Paws, Damn Tall Buildings, Mathis Andersen and Gaëlle Hispard, The Mammals, Slap Dragon, Circus Minimus, Circus Minimus, Brett Hughes and the Honky-Tonk Crowd, Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance & Scarlett Annie,

Monday, July 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Bill Kirchen at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunny War at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Shawn Mullins at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Eric Hutchinson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Bluegrass Jam at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 15, 2026 through Thursday, July 19, 2026

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

~ lineu: Rhiannon Giddens and the Old Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steeldrivers, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Darrell Scott String Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Della Mae, The Brothers Comatose, Amy Helm, East Nash Grass, Andy Falco and Travis Book, The Revelers, Darol Anger + Joe K. Walsh’s BLUR-GRASS, John Doyle, I Draw Slow, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, Shelby Means, Le Vent du Nord, Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires, The Pine Leaf Boys, Kaia Kater and Tray Wellington, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Often Herd, The Faux Paws, The Sentimental Gentlemen, John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Level Best, George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, Farayi Malek, Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, Henry Ferland, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys, John Trish and Quickstep, The Burnett Sisters Band, J.M. Clifford, Jeff Horton Taylor Armerding and Bill Henry, Northern Lights Reunion, Gentlemen’s Gambit

Festival! [July 16-19] Finger Lakes Grassroots Fesstival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg NY ~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO, rhiannon giddens, taj mahal, Del McCoury Band, c4 trio, DAKHABRAKHA, KEITH FRANK AND THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND, john browns body, EL KHAT, the revelers, THE BYRNE BROTHERS, double tiger, JIM LAUDERDALE, Aba Diop Trio, sihasin, johnny dowd, SAM FRIBUSH ORGAN TRIO, PRESTON FRANK AND HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND, DRIFTWOOD, VERLON THOMPSON, KEITH SECOLA AND HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS, FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, johnny nicholas & The cool drivers, the alum ridge boys and ashlee, jake blount, dirty blanket, richie and rosie, SINQUAH FAMILY DANCERS, CAMPBELL BROTHERS, SIM REDMOND BAND, Anthony kannon, GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD, richie stearns and cosmic experience, GUNPOETS, MADDY WALSH AND THE BLIND SPOTS, THE ROLLIN’ RUST, SINGTRECE band, TYLER WESTCOTT, kajuneji, scuba jerry, evan horne, VICIOUS FISHES, K.C. JONES, Down to earth, TaiNa Asili, Ma’am, CalYa and The Coy Dogs, HANK ROBERTS, burlesque buffet, roadman, get off my lawn, A Girl Named Genny, LYDMARIE, HEAVY BONE & THE GOOD TIME ZYDECO BAND, MOTHERWORT, NEW PLANETS, plan z, loveday and the soiree, caviar and grits, RIC ROBERTSON, black lion & heatwav, THE NOTORIOUS STRINGBUSTERS, DRANK THE GOLD, FALL CREEK BRASS BAND, YET TO BE GOLD, DEEP DIVE BIG BAND, JEB AND FRIENDS, ithaca underground, r.D.F., grady girls, grassroots chamber orchestra, dead sea squirrels,

Thursday, July 16, 2026

April Cushman and Shelly Fairchild at Cantin Room, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Eyes of Age

Friday, July 17, 2026

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-faux

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Matthew Logan Vasquez at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Le Vent du Nord at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

GoldenOak on the schooner Grace Bailey off the Maine Coast ME ~ July 17-18 see website for details ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Mo Reen and Marisa Stancioff in the Annex at at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Lyle Hutchins with Eve Pierce and May Cassidy at Birdie’s, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows https://birdieskeene.com/eventschedule

The Soggy Po’Boys at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Twangtown Paramours, Bryan Titus and High Tea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME~ 7pm ET ~

Margo Macero at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Bob Dylan with Jimmy Vaughan and Brittney Spencer at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Dwayne Haggins at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Songs of Resistance, Solidarity and Hope at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro VT ~ 7-9pm pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

The Twangtown Paramours, Bryan Titus and High Tea at 21 Songwriters Music Festival, Burlington Beer Company, 180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 1-8pm ET ~ https://www.ezevent.com/event/details/the-2nd-annual-21-songwriters-music-festival-burlington-vermont-tickets-9784

Trio Sefardi at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Hearts & Bones - A Tribute to Paul Simon at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

The Wildwoods at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dar Williams at 1932 Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sentimental Gentlemen at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

John D. Neal at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Shawn Mullins with Kat Ridgeway at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, July 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ David Millstone calling with Calico (Jesse Ball, Eric Boodman, Casey Murray)

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Patty Griffin and Kathleeen Edwards at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Big Richard at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Jonny Brenn atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Monadnock Music

Thursday, July 23 through Wednesday, July 26, 2026

Festival! Ossippee Valley Festival, South Hiram ME ~ ~

~ FRIDAY: PUNCH BROTHERS, SATURDAY: THE BROTHERS COMATOSE, SATURDAY: MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT, FRIDAY: DOM FLEMONS AND THE TRAVELING WILDFIRES, FRIDAY: SLAP DRAGON, SATURDAY: GUNHILD CARLING, SATURDAY: BIG RICHARD, SATURDAY: GRUPO BELLA, THURSDAY: HAYDE BLUEGRASS ORCHESTRA, THURSDAY: THE CODY SISTERS, FRIDAY: KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER, THURSDAY: RADIM ZENKL AND ONDRA KOZAK, FRIDAY: DAVE EGGAR AND BRISTOL LIGHTNING WITH LE’ASHA JULIUS, SATURDAY: DAMN TALL BUILDINGS, FRIDAY: JOHN HARTFORD FIDDLE TUNE PROJECT, SATURDAY: RED SKIES, Maine Day Headliner: THE WALRUS, Roots and Sprouts: ON THE TRAIL, Maine Showcase: SAMUEL JAMES, FRIDAY DANCE: TRICKY BRITCHES, THURSDAY: THE HAZEL PROJECT, Maine Showcase: HILDALAND, SATURDAY DANCE: THE RUTH AND BEN STRING BAND, Maine Day: MELVIN GRADIZ BAND, Maine Day: CAROLINE COTTER, THURSDAY: SNOWGLOBE STRINGBAND, PHOEBE SANDERS, Maine Day: MAINE MARIMBA ENSEMBLE, FRIDAY: THE FAUX PAWS, SATURDAY DANCE: OLD HAT STRINGBAND,

Friday, July 24, 2026

HWY ‘91 at Birdie’s , Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/eventschedule

Griffin House at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, 2026

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ ~

~ DAT MIGHTY 9 - New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music - New Orleans, Louisiana, ELIDA ALMEIDA - Cabo Verdean funaná and batuque - Santiago Island, Cabo Verde, FABIOLA MÉNDEZ - Puerto Rican cuatro - Quincy, Massachusetts, JOHN DOYLE & FRIENDS - Irish - Asheville, North Carolina, MELISSA CARPER & EMILY GIMBLE - classic country -Austin, Texas, SUPER CHIKAN & THE FIGHTING COCKS, Delta blues - Clarksdale, Mississippi (more to come)

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~

~ The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Susan Werner, Vance Gilbert, Greg Greenway, Sam Robbins, The Storycrafters, David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach, The Gaslight Tinkers & Joe Jencks all return this year along with Pamela Means, Tony Furtado, Alice Howe and Freebo, The Deb Callahan Band, Damn Tall Buildings, Cold Chocolate, Jim Lauderdale, Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens, Tall Travis, Shanna in a Dress, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Falcon Ridge House Band. (more TBA)

Festival! Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/lineup ~ Amble, Cat Power, Brandi Carlile, Brother Wallace, Dawes Duo, Brandon Flowers, Courtney Barnett, Evan Honer, Brittany Davis and Black Thunder, Courtney Marie Andrews, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Clover County, Deer Tick and Friends, CMAT, Fruit Bats, Leif Vollebekk, Dove Ellis, Haley Hendrickxs and Max Garcia Conover, Lizzy Macalpine, Kathleen Edwards, Hayley Williams and Friends, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff and Friends, Hot Tuna, Ounch Brothers, Peter Rowan, Sam Grisman, Sierra Hull, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Hudson Freeman, The Olllam, Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Infinity Song, The Barr Brothers, Searows, Kucy Dacus, The Lumineers, Strongboi, Matt Quinn, This is Lorelei, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, Trousdale, The Fearless Flyers, Ms Lauryn Hill, Vulfpeck, Tim Bernardes, Tiny Habits, Yasmin Williams and William Tyler, Tom Morello, Wednesday

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ David Millstoen, Calico. Jesse Ball, Eric Boodman, Casey Murray

The Bow Tides (Irish) at Levitt Amphithetre, Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Seth Glier at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Range Full of Blues feat. Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play featuring Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Cat Power at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Monday, July 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Dawes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~

~ multi-genre festival.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Off the Cuff

Shannon Tehya at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, July 31, 2026

Balla Kouyate at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Eve Pierce at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Rory Block at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

