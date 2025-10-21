© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Folk Show

In-Studio Performance: Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius

Published October 21, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT
Kate McNally
Tim O'Brien with wife and partner, Jan Fabricius

Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius have a new album called Paper Flowers. Tim O'Brien is a highly acclaimed singer/songwriter/ musician, well known for his work with the bluegrass band Hot Rize and Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers. Tim will return to the area in January to perform with Sam Grisman and Vcktor Furtado at Jimmy's Jazz in Portsmouth, just one more collaboration to add to his deep resume of collaborations which include his work with Alison Brown, Kathy Mattea, Darrell Scott, Tom Paxton, Chris Smither, Pat McLaughlin and more.

Folk Show
