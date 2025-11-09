NHPR/VPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.9.25

NHPR/VPR Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, November 10, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 10, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Henry Ferland at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/

Michael McDermott at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Cal Stamp at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events

Matt Schofield at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ http://doverdance.free.nf/ Dave42Bateman@gmail.com

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Hayley Reardon with Emily Barnes at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Mallet Brothers Band at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

David Wilcox at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Windborne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

David Francey, House of Hamill, and Craig Werth at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Caliope Brothers at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Collabortive Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors: 7pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strongly encoruaged: 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com

Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 16, 2025

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Regency Hotel, Westford MA ~ ~ https://fiddlehell.org/ ~ Fiddle Hell will be an entirely in-person festival in November. We'll have 20 concerts, 40 instructor-led jams, and 270 workshops! Performers: Alasdair Fraser, Alex Rubin, Amanda Abate, Amy Cann, Andrew VanNorstrand, Andy Reiner, Half Pelican, Rapidgrass, Ariel Bernstein, Ariel Friedman, Austin Scelzo, Autumn Rose Lester, B B Bowness, Barbara McOwen, Becky Miller, Beth Bahia Cohen, Berklee, Bethany Waickman, Betsy Green, Beverly Woods, String Equinox, Brittany Karlson, Bruce Molsky, Carol Kycia, Cathy Mason, Dead Sea Squirrels, Cedar Stanistreet, Cindy Eid, Craig Edwards, Darol Anger, Dave Neiman, Dave Reiner, Dereck Kalish, Ellen Carlson, New England Fiddle Ensemble, Ellery Klein, Eric Eid-Reiner, Eric Favreau, Eric Mrugala, Ethan Robbins, Flynn Cohen, Gretchen Bowder, Gus Tritsch, Harry Bolick, Huck Tritsch, Jake Blount, JakeBlount.com, Jason Anick, Jay Ungar, Jeff Claus, Jenna Moynihan, Jerry Bryant, Jess Fox, Jim Joseph, Joanne Garton, Jon Cooper, Joseph Sobol, Joy Adams, Big Richard, Salomé Songbird, Half Pelican, Judy Hyman, Katie McNally, Kieran O'Hare, Laurel Martin, Lindsay Lassonde, Lissa Schneckenburger, Liz Knowles, Liz Simmons, Low Lily, Lydia Ievins, Scandi fiddler, librarian, web geek, Mariel Vandersteel, Mariia Gorkun, Max Cohen, Michelle Kaminsky, imi Rabson, Molly Mason, Natalie Haas, Natalie Padilla, Nate Lee, Neil Pearlman, Nicole Rabata, Oliver Scanlon, Peter Anick, Rev. Robert Jones, Rob Flax, Robert McOwen, Rose Clancy, Sammy Wetstein, Catfish in the Sky, Seán Heely, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Shana Aisenberg, Stash Wyslouch, Tim Rowell, Tony Thomas, Fiddle Hell, Whitney Roy

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm ET ~

~ Tod Whittemore calls with music by Quindaro Plus. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. Celebrating the 90th birthday of Concord musician (and 2011 NH Governor's Folk Heritage Award recipient) Sylvia Miskoe.

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Matt Flinner and Joe K. Walsh at Next Stage Arts. 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 802-387-0102 or visit https://nextstagearts.org/

Bill Ellis, Sara Grey with Mark Greenberg and Dave McLurg and Sarah Blair, Hilari Farington and Benedict Koehler plus a special guest performer at a fundraiser for CASAN (Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network) at Burlington Unitarian Universalist Society, 52 Pearl St, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://secure.accessacs.com/calendar/publiccalendar.html?token=3UEBP0JVRK info: email: Lshelmandine@yahoo.com

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Martin Sexton and The Acadian Wild at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Todd Hearon with Liz Frame and the Kickers at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Soggy Po’Boys at The Molehill Theatre, Gilsum Mine Road, Alstead NH ~ 8pm ET (come early for potluck) ~

Rose Cousins and Melissa Ferrick at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Katie Dobbins at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Waking Finnegan at the UU Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:30pm show 4pm ET ~ https://muusic4uu.org/

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Marc Cohn amd Shawn Colvin at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Dharma Down and Carol Coronis at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Keb’Mo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Karyn Oliver with Kris Delmhorst at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA ~ 4pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Monday, November 17, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Peter Mulvey at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Megan from Work, Local Honeymoon, and Madska at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, November 21, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Tea Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Thunderwing; Caller Lisa Greenleaf

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Heather Pierson Duo

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling; celebrating the life of Bob Jervis ; actual location this month only at Upper Village Hall, across the street from the church.

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~

~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Beausoleil with Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Parangui at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, 51 North Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Erin Ash Sullivan and Doug Kolmar at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Peter Mulvey at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Saturday, November 22, 2025

The late Tony Parkes will be honoredas a recipient of the Lifetime Contribution Award from Country Dance and Song Society. The event takes place at the Scout House, Concord, MA.

A renowned caller of contras and squares for more than 50 years, choreographer, musician, band leader, textbook author, workshop leader, dance historian, and organizer, Tony was widely recognized as the preeminent traditional New England caller at the time of his death.

The November 22 program will be mask optional. It begins at 4 PM with a square dance session taught and prompted by Tony himself! (on recordings), followed by an award presentation, a potluck supper (6 PM), and an evening dance (7:30 PM) of contras and squares called by Annie Kidwell, Ben Sachs-Hamilton, and Lisa Greenleaf, with music by Stove Dragon: Oliver Scanlon, Max Newman, Rose Jackson, Sam Zakon-Anderson.

Dance! FGD Fall Frolic and Membership Drive at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/

Nathan and the Zydeco ChaChas Dance and Concert at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8 p.m ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Driftwood with Jon Nolan and Good Co. at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Hayley Jane Band at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sarah McQuaid at Unitarian Universalist Society, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sarahmcquaid.com/tour

The Shadow Riders at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Verse and Voice – the Seacoast’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase - at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Show Potluck at Unitarian Universalist Church, Concord NH ~ 2=5pm ~ https://www.nhpr.org/arts-culture/2025-09-30/the-2025-folk-show-potluck-food-folk-friendship ~ RSVP recommended

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Crane Wives at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Lissie at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Monday, November 24, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Soul Sisters at Gardner Ale House, 74 Parker Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~

Friday, November 28, 2025

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Noah, Max and Amy; Caller: Will Mentor

Bela’s Bartok with Cloudbelly at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Windborne Livestream “Music of Midwinter” ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/1927949

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Dance! Canterbury Occasional Contra Dance, CUCC Parish Hall, 6 Hackleboro Rd., Canterbury NH ~ 7:00 - 10:00 PM ET ~ More Information: call Gale 603 715 6666; Facebook: Occasional Canterbury Contra Dance

~ Paul Lazotte on Fiddle, Joe Pollock – Guitar, Gale Wood – Calling. This is a Community Dance everybody is welcome. Snacks are welcome also!

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ time TBA ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown Christmas at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Monday, December 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it's a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven't been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check 'em out! This year's dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See "Events" on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Reese Fulmer Band at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/

ryanhood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/nh-programs

Friday, December 5, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Reed Foehl

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

GoldenOak at the State Theatre, Portland House Of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ffm.live/o5rojqr?mc_cid=fb46881606&mc_eid=0a6d23f745 https://www.tixr.com/groups/portlandhouseofmusic/events/state-theatre-presents-goldenoak-157362

Heather Pierson Duo (Charlie Brown Christmas) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music by Wild Asparagus, caller George Marshall

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band

John Doyle with Cathy Ryan at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364 ~ John Doyle & Cathie Ryan. John Doyle was an original member and founder the highly acclaimed super group, Solas, with Seamus Egan, John Williams, Karan Casey and Winifred Horan which took the folk and Celtic music worlds by storm. Cathie Ryan has been in the vanguard of Irish music and was also an original member and founder of the group, Cherish the Ladies.

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Michael Tarbox, Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Low Lily at Catamount Arts (small theatre), 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Congregational Church of North Barnstead, Barnstead NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Windborne at at Old Songs Community Arts Center, 37 South Main Street, Voorheesville NY ~ 7pm ET ~

A Celtic Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan at the Little White Chrch in Eaton NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Monday, December 8, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jordan Tice and Joseph Terrell (of Mipso) at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooski, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Great Lakes Swimmers at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://app.arts-people.com/?show=296113

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ http://doverdance.free.nf/ Dave42Bateman@gmail.com

Dance! Second Friday Fusion “Bread and Roses” Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Windborne and Kongero at UVM Recital Hall, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.showclix.com/event/Kongero-and-Windborne

GoldenOak at the Parlor Room, 53 Masonic Street, Northaampton MA ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000009skThMAI

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Red Case Band with Sarah Hadley Yakir; Caller Will Mentor

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~ https://muskegmusic.org/ https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Heather Pierson Trio, Charlie Brown Christmas at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Windborne at the Chandler Center, Randolph VT ~ 2pm ET ~

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Monday, December 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Milk Carton Kids with Humbird at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ Sandy Lafleur calling

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Beausoleil and Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Saturday, December 20 through Sunday, December 21, 2025

The Midwinter Revels, A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, Presented by Revels North at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/midwinter-revels/

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Winter Solstice Concert with Seamus and Amy Conley at Milford UU Church, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, December 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Dar Williams with The Nields at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://darwilliams.com/

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Dar Williams with the Nields at The Center for the Arts, Natick MA ~

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery

Caitlin Canty at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Wednesday, January 7, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ (See December 3 for full details)

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, January 16. 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026

Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means ~ detaiols and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ (See December 3 for full details)

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

February 12 through 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~

Saturday, February 14, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ (See December 3 for full details)

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ (See December 3 for full details)

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~