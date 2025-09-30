The 2025 Folk Show Potluck: Food, Folk & Friendship

Join Kate McNally for a special afternoon of music, food, and community at The Folk Show Potluck Dinner on Sunday, November 23rd, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord, New Hampshire.

Register here!

Doors open at 2:00 p.m., and we kindly ask all guests to arrive by 2:45 p.m. We'll provide the beverages — all you need to do is bring your favorite dish, appetizer, or dessert to share. It’s a true community gathering, and your contributions help make it special.

Kate McNally The Folk Show Potluck 2024

Live music and warm company will round out the afternoon, so come hungry and ready to enjoy a memorable celebration with fellow folk music fans.

2025 marks Kate McNally’s 30th year as host of The Folk Show—a milestone that reflects her enduring presence as one of New England’s most beloved voices in folk music. Known for her warmth, deep musical knowledge, and dedication to local artists, McNally has grown the show into a regional treasure.

To let us know what you’re bringing, please email folkshow@nhpr.org. We can’t wait to see you there!