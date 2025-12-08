Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 12.7.25

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, December 8, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, December 8, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jordan Tice and Joseph Terrell (of Mipso) at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooski, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Great Lakes Swimmers at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://app.arts-people.com/?show=296113

The Faux Paws at The Parlor Room, Northmpton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Girl Love EP Release with Dustin Lowman at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ http://doverdance.free.nf/ Dave42Bateman@gmail.com

Dance! Second Friday Fusion “Bread and Roses” Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Adam Ezra (acoustic solo show) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/adam-ezra-pop-acoustic-show-12122

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Windborne and Kongero at UVM Recital Hall, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.showclix.com/event/Kongero-and-Windborne

GoldenOak at the Parlor Room, 53 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000009skThMAI

The Faux Paws at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St, Chester VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Vanessa Collier at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Roomful of Bkues at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

High Horse at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Red Case Band with Sarah Hadley Yakir; Caller Will Mentor

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~ https://muskegmusic.org/ https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration with Mia Bertelli and Benjamin Foss at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Coig and the Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

The Kennedys at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Concord Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Heather Pierson Trio, Charlie Brown Christmas at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Windborne at the Chandler Center, Randolph VT ~ 2pm ET ~

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central Street, Rockport ME ~ 4pm ET ~

https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Tom Smith, Jud Caswell, Mark Stepakoff and Chris LaVancher songwriter showcase at Cadenza, 5 Depot St, Freeport, ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songwriter-showcase-presented-by-jud-caswell-tickets-1799475974079

Lunasa: An Irish Solstice Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ two shows 4 and 7 pm ET ~

Kongero at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Monday, December 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Milk Carton Kids with Humbird at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Bread & Puppet Theatre at First United Presbyterian Church, 1917 5th Avenue, Troy, NY 12180 Troy NY ~ 7pm ET~

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ http://www.woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ Sandy Lafleur calling

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Ellis Paul at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Eileen Ivers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Dance! Nelson Solstice Party at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ The Monadnock Folklore Society brings this community event to the Nelson Town Hall each year, admission is $10, and treats are appreciated for the dessert potluck. Tickets will be sold online beginning around December 1. This year the evening will begin with a holiday concert featuring a selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters (Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, Heather Bower, Margaret Iselin, Natalie Backes, Grace Johnson, & Patricia Blanchard) and friends. The Folklore Society invites you to bring along your favorite holiday dessert and we’ll supply the beverages for the intermission. After the concert the chairs and benches are cleared to make way for a traditional New England Contradance. Unfortunately, or not, the dance is often interrupted by various groups of unsavory characters presenting their idea of seasonal entertainment. These diversions, sometimes involving costumed individuals making complete fools of themselves or performing ancient ritual dances to help us through this dark time of the year, are generally tolerated as once they are applauded and fed we can return to dancing the night away.

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm ET ~

~ Dudley Laufman's Winter NH Dance Party. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome.

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Beausoleil and Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Annual Holiday Concert from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Inanna, Sisters of Rhythm Winter Solstice Show at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Hanukka Mexicana at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Jocelyn & Chris at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Kittery Point Congregational Church, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.kitteryartassociation.org/events

Saturday, December 20 through Sunday, December 21, 2025

The Midwinter Revels, A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, Presented by Revels North at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/midwinter-revels/

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Winter Solstice Concert with Seamus and Amy Conley at Milford UU Church, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Rock My Soul Chorus at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Muse, Rosendale NY ~ 7pm ET ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid’s 26th annual Christmas Concert at Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Monday, December 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Christmas with the Celts at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events/ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/86808106/christmas-with-the-celts-laconia-colonial-theatre

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Friday, December 26, 2025

Racquette River Rounders at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Dar Williams with The Nields at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://darwilliams.com/

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at the Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5 and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Robert Cray Band at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events/

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Dar Williams with the Nields at The Center for the Arts, Natick MA ~

Wednesday December 31, 2025 through Thursday, January 1, 2026

Festival! New Years New London in New London NH ~ 10am Dec 31 to 12 midnight ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/nynl2025 ~ multi-genre all-ages festival details TBA

Monday, December 29, 2025

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Suitcase Junket at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery

Caitlin Canty at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Goodnight Moonshine at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3 and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Misty Blues at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, January 5, 2025

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 7, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Alla Boara at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, January 9, 2026

Jenna Nicholls at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Steve Forbert at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Kyshona at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, January 12, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, January 16. 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, January 19, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Friday, January 23, 2026

Soggy Po’Boys at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026

Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means ~ details and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Dirty Grass Players at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Yiddish Songs and Klezmer from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

North County Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Monday, January 26, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, January 27, 206

Julia Alsarraf at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Sweet Petunia with Question of the Century at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Los Lobos at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Lee Dewyze at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Lee Dewze at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Rik Palieri (First Sunday) at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4 John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

Monday, February 2, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Bobby Rush with the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

The Wolff Sisters at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Monday, February 9, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, February 12 through Sunday, February 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~

Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026

Dance! Festival! Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~

~ One of the largest traditional participatory dance and music festivals in North America, the Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year. Performers include The Faux Paws , Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings ,ㅤ⁡ Alyssa Adkins , Ambassadors , Beth Murray and Peter Macfarlane , Ben Sachs Hamilton , Capital District Megaband , Carolina Hernandez , Clayton Jennings , Dr. Shadow , Gaby Cook , Gordon Webster , Heavy Bones , Jake Blount , Jenny Beer , Jeremy Carter-Gordon , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Les Taiauts , Lindsey Dono , Lisa Greenleaf , Lois New , Malvenn , Eenie Meenie Music , MetaMovements , Michael Ginsburg , Michael Seider , Nathan Bugh , Northwoods , Paul Rosenberg , Rafal Pustelny , Reverend Robert Jones , Rick Mohr , Sophie Wellington , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Stove Dragon , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Vanaver Caravan , Will Mentor , Windborne , Zlatne Uste

Saturday, February 14, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Monday, February 16, 2026

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Ragtime Destroyers Fat Tuesday Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Terence Simian& The Zydeco Experience at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, February 28, 2026

Antje Duvekot with the Twangtown Paramours at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Friday, March 6, 2026

California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Della Mae at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV500000AmKWZMA3

Tom Rush concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Della Mae at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/xf8jrnd8kcsfi1fxpnzkfgfcdqxo5s

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Dance at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Bread & Puppet Theatre at [TBA], Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET~

Friday, March 27, 2026

Della Mae at the Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/6914ff7987adcd05dbb992c4

Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026

Festival! 12th Annual Back Porch Festival, Downtown Northampton MA ~ ~ https://backporchfest.com/ ~ Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes, Matrgaret Glaspy, James McMurtry, Rebirth Brass Band, Tommy Prine, Low Cut Connie, Big Richard, Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Trey Hensley, The Mammals, Zandi Holup, Winterpills, Olive Klug, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Mark Erelli, Larry and Joe, The Clements Brothers, Shelby Means, The Faux Paws, The Cody Sisters, Maya De Vitry, Cory Branan, Pointe Noir Cajun Band

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Della Mae at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/della-mae-3-29-26

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Rochester VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Brattleboro VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4 John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

The Kingston Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026

Festival! NEFFA, Marlboro MA ~ details TBA ~

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Eileen Ivers concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, May 14, 2026

John Gorka concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Deep River Ramblers house concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Joe Crookston concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Wednesday, July 18, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

