Folk Show

In-studio visit with Cosy Sheridan and Charlie Koch

Published November 17, 2025 at 10:59 AM EST
Cosy Sheridan and Charlie Koch in the studio at NHPR.
Kate McNally
Cosy Sheridan and Charlie Koch in the studio at NHPR.

Cosy Sheridan has recorded about 15 albums, the latest of which is called, The Breathing Room. Cosy's seasoned, thoughtful and heartfelt approach to songwriting has made her a sought after songwriting teacher evidenced by the popularity of her songwriting camps in Moab, SAMW and her fall camp in Nelson, NH.
Cosy and Charlie stopped by the Folk Show with some songs from the new album and some lively conversation with Kate McNally.
She has a show with Tom Smith on November 21st in Dedham, MA at 7 pm at the Dedham UU. Visit dedhamuu.org for details.

Folk Show
