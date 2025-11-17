Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.17.25
NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar
Monday, November 17, 2025 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, November 17, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
The Arcadian Wild with Common Man at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Bluegrass Jam with Red Spruce at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Peter Mulvey at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/
Megan from Work, Local Honeymoon, and Madska at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Slow Jam with Adirondack Song Dogs at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Friday, November 21, 2025
Dance! Third Friday Tea Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Thunderwing; Caller Lisa Greenleaf
Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Heather Pierson Duo
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling; celebrating the life of Bob Jervis ; actual location this month only at Upper Village Hall, across the street from the church.
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~
~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Beausoleil with Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/
The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/
Parangui at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Erin Ash Sullivan and Doug Kolmar at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Peter Mulvey at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar
The Suitcase Junket with Louisa Stancioff at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Ian Galipeau & the Views w/ Joanne the Band & Coyote Smoke at Brewbaker’s , 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-11pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/iangalipeau
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Dance! FGD Fall Frolic and Membership Drive at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/
Nathan and the Zydeco ChaChas Dance and Concert at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8 p.m ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/
Driftwood with Jon Nolan and Good Co. at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/
Hayley Jane Band at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/
Sarah McQuaid at Unitarian Universalist Society, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sarahmcquaid.com/tour
The Shadow Riders at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Verse and Voice – the Seacoast’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase - at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Breakin’ Strings at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Annie and the Hedonists at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
BeauSoleil with special guest Richard Thompson at The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
NHPR Folk Show Potluck at Unitarian Universalist Church, Concord NH ~ 2-5pm ~ https://www.nhpr.org/arts-culture/2025-09-30/the-2025-folk-show-potluck-food-folk-friendship ~ Registration required at nhpr.org
Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
The Crane Wives at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Lissie at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/
Jim Messina at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/32362380/jim-messina-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts
Monday, November 24, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, November 25, 2026
Devan Tracy at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Dance! Thanksgiving Eve Contra Dance at the Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-thanksgiving-eve-contra-dance-2025/ ~ Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with music by Northwoods (Molly Tucker, fiddle; Casey Murray, cello and guitar; Sam Zakon-Anderson, piano)
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Soul Sisters at Gardner Ale House, 74 Parker Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~
Lena-go-round (Singer songwriter showcase hosted by Erin Harkes) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Friday, November 28, 2025
Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Noah, Max and Amy; Caller: Will Mentor
Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Bela’s Bartok with Cloudbelly at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/
Windborne Livestream “Music of Midwinter” ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/1927949
The Millstone Rounders at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Dance! Canterbury Occasional Contra Dance, CUCC Parish Hall, 6 Hackleboro Rd., Canterbury NH ~ 7:00 - 10:00 PM ET ~ More Information: call Gale 603 715 6666; Facebook: Occasional Canterbury Contra Dance
~ Paul Lazotte on Fiddle, Joe Pollock – Guitar, Gale Wood – Calling. This is a Community Dance everybody is welcome. Snacks are welcome also!
Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ time TBA ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Country Honky Tonk Dinner and Dance Featuring Live Music from The Talking Hearts at Stone Mountain Center for the Arts, Brownfield ME ~ time TBA~ http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/ 207.935.7292 ~
Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at the Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/ ~ Christms songs and singalongs
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown Christmas at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/
Monday, December 1, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~
~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out!
Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Reese Fulmer Band at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/
ryanhood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/nh-programs
Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Friday, December 5, 2025
Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Reed Foehl
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts
GoldenOak at the State Theatre, Portland House Of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ffm.live/o5rojqr?mc_cid=fb46881606&mc_eid=0a6d23f745 https://www.tixr.com/groups/portlandhouseofmusic/events/state-theatre-presents-goldenoak-157362
Heather Pierson Duo (Charlie Brown Christmas) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ doors: 7:00pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Tartan Terrors Celtic Christmas at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Midnight Betty with Mister Bill at Brewbaker’s , 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/
Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music by Wild Asparagus, caller George Marshall
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band
John Doyle with Cathy Ryan at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364 ~ John Doyle & Cathie Ryan. John Doyle was an original member and founder the highly acclaimed super group, Solas, with Seamus Egan, John Williams, Karan Casey and Winifred Horan which took the folk and Celtic music worlds by storm. Cathie Ryan has been in the vanguard of Irish music and was also an original member and founder of the group, Cherish the Ladies.
Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Michael Tarbox, Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~
A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/
The Suitcase Junket at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Low Lily at Catamount Arts (small theatre), 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~
Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Congregational Church of North Barnstead, Barnstead NH ~ 4pm Tickets by donation - suggested $20/person, $35 per family. Available at the door or call 603-776-1820
https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html
Windborne at at Old Songs Community Arts Center, 37 South Main Street, Voorheesville NY ~ 7pm ET ~
A Celtic Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/
Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan at the Little White Chrch in Eaton NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Mr. Sunn plays Ellington’s Nutcracker at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~
Monday, December 8, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Jordan Tice and Joseph Terrell (of Mipso) at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooski, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Great Lakes Swimmers at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~
https://app.arts-people.com/?show=296113
The Faux Paws at The Parlor Room, Northmpton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Friday, December 12, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ http://doverdance.free.nf/ Dave42Bateman@gmail.com
Dance! Second Friday Fusion “Bread and Roses” Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Windborne and Kongero at UVM Recital Hall, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
https://www.showclix.com/event/Kongero-and-Windborne
GoldenOak at the Parlor Room, 53 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000009skThMAI
The Faux Paws at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St, Chester VT ~ 8pm ET ~
Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Vanessa Collier at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Roomful of Bkues at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Red Case Band with Sarah Hadley Yakir; Caller Will Mentor
Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~ https://muskegmusic.org/ https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851
Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/
Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration with Mia Bertelli and Benjamin Foss at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Heather Pierson Trio, Charlie Brown Christmas at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Windborne at the Chandler Center, Randolph VT ~ 2pm ET ~
Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central Street, Rockport ME ~ 4pm ET ~
https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Tom Smith, Jud Caswell, Mark Stepakoff and Chris LaVancher songwriter showcase at Cadenza, 5 Depot St, Freeport, ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songwriter-showcase-presented-by-jud-caswell-tickets-1799475974079
Lunasa: An Irish Solstice Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ two shows 4 and 7 pm ET ~
Monday, December 15, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~
The Milk Carton Kids with Humbird at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, December 19, 2025
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ Sandy Lafleur calling
Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Dance! Nelson Solstice Party at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ The Monadnock Folklore Society brings this community event to the Nelson Town Hall each year, admission is $10, and treats are appreciated for the dessert potluck. Tickets will be sold online beginning around December 1. This year the evening will begin with a holiday concert featuring a selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters (Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, Heather Bower, Margaret Iselin, Natalie Backes, Grace Johnson, & Patricia Blanchard) and friends. The Folklore Society invites you to bring along your favorite holiday dessert and we’ll supply the beverages for the intermission. After the concert the chairs and benches are cleared to make way for a traditional New England Contradance. Unfortunately, or not, the dance is often interrupted by various groups of unsavory characters presenting their idea of seasonal entertainment. These diversions, sometimes involving costumed individuals making complete fools of themselves or performing ancient ritual dances to help us through this dark time of the year, are generally tolerated as once they are applauded and fed we can return to dancing the night away.
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/
Beausoleil and Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar
Annual Holiday Concert from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events
Inanna, Sisters of Rhythm Winter Solstice Show at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, December 20 through Sunday, December 21, 2025
The Midwinter Revels, A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, Presented by Revels North at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/midwinter-revels/
Sunday, December 21, 2025
Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com
Winter Solstice Concert with Seamus and Amy Conley at Milford UU Church, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~
Rock My Soul Chorus at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~
Monday, December 22, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Christmas with the Celts at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/86808106/christmas-with-the-celts-laconia-colonial-theatre?
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Saturday, December 27, 2025
Dar Williams with The Nields at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://darwilliams.com/
Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at the Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Sunday, December 28, 2025
Dar Williams with the Nields at The Center for the Arts, Natick MA ~
Wednesday December 31, 2025 through Thursday, January 1, 2026
Festival! New Years New London in New London NH ~ 10am Dec 31 to 12 midnight ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/nynl2025 ~ multi-genre all-ages festival details TBA
Saturday, January 3, 2026
Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery
Caitlin Canty at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Wednesday, January 7, 2025
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Thursday, January 8, 2026
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~
~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Friday, January 16. 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
Ward Hayden and the Outliers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com
Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.
Friday, January 23, 2026
Soggy Po’Boys at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026
Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means ~ details and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Yiddish Songs and Klezmer from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events
North County Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, January 30, 2026
Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Los Lobos at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Lee Dewyze at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, February 1, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~
~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.
Bobby Rush with the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Sunday, February 8, 2026
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
February 12 through 15, 2026
Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~
Saturday, February 14, 2025
Damn Tall Buildings at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364
Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026
Dance! Festival! Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~
~ One of the largest traditional participatory dance and music festivals in North America, the Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year. Performers include The Faux Paws , Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings ,ㅤ Alyssa Adkins , Ambassadors , Beth Murray and Peter Macfarlane , Ben Sachs Hamilton , Capital District Megaband , Carolina Hernandez , Clayton Jennings , Dr. Shadow , Gaby Cook , Gordon Webster , Heavy Bones , Jake Blount , Jenny Beer , Jeremy Carter-Gordon , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Les Taiauts , Lindsey Dono , Lisa Greenleaf , Lois New , Malvenn , Eenie Meenie Music , MetaMovements , Michael Ginsburg , Michael Seider , Nathan Bugh , Northwoods , Paul Rosenberg , Rafal Pustelny , Reverend Robert Jones , Rick Mohr , Sophie Wellington , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Stove Dragon , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Vanaver Caravan , Will Mentor , Windborne , Zlatne Uste
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Ragtime Destroyers Fat Tuesday Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~
Friday, February 20, 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling
Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Terence Simian& The Zydeco Experience at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Thursday, February 28, 2026
Antje Duvekot with the Twangtown Paramours at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~
~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.
Friday, March 6, 2026
California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble
Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.
Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364
Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com
Friday, March 20, 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling
Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Dance at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Thursday, April 2, 2026
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~
~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Saturday, April 4, 2026
Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)
Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364
Sunday, April 5, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Friday, April 10, 2026
Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Rochester VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~
Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Brattleboro VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at Laurel’s Librry, Jericho VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/
Thursday, April 16, 2026
Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com
Friday, April 17, 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Friday, May 1, 2026
Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Saturday, May 2, 2026
Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364
Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events
Sunday, May 3, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Saturday, May 7, 2026
Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush
Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Friday, May 15, 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.
Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net
Friday, June 19, 2026
Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~