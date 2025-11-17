Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.17.25

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, November 17, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 17, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Arcadian Wild with Common Man at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Bluegrass Jam with Red Spruce at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Peter Mulvey at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Megan from Work, Local Honeymoon, and Madska at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Slow Jam with Adirondack Song Dogs at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 21, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Tea Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Thunderwing; Caller Lisa Greenleaf

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Heather Pierson Duo

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling; celebrating the life of Bob Jervis ; actual location this month only at Upper Village Hall, across the street from the church.

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~

~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Beausoleil with Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Parangui at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Erin Ash Sullivan and Doug Kolmar at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Peter Mulvey at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

The Suitcase Junket with Louisa Stancioff at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Ian Galipeau & the Views w/ Joanne the Band & Coyote Smoke at Brewbaker’s , 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-11pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/iangalipeau

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Dance! FGD Fall Frolic and Membership Drive at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/

Nathan and the Zydeco ChaChas Dance and Concert at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8 p.m ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Driftwood with Jon Nolan and Good Co. at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Hayley Jane Band at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sarah McQuaid at Unitarian Universalist Society, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sarahmcquaid.com/tour

The Shadow Riders at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Verse and Voice – the Seacoast’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase - at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Breakin’ Strings at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Annie and the Hedonists at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

BeauSoleil with special guest Richard Thompson at The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

NHPR Folk Show Potluck at Unitarian Universalist Church, Concord NH ~ 2-5pm ~ https://www.nhpr.org/arts-culture/2025-09-30/the-2025-folk-show-potluck-food-folk-friendship ~ Registration required at nhpr.org

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Crane Wives at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Lissie at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Jim Messina at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/32362380/jim-messina-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Monday, November 24, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 25, 2026

Devan Tracy at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Dance! Thanksgiving Eve Contra Dance at the Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-thanksgiving-eve-contra-dance-2025/ ~ Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with music by Northwoods (Molly Tucker, fiddle; Casey Murray, cello and guitar; Sam Zakon-Anderson, piano)

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Soul Sisters at Gardner Ale House, 74 Parker Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~

Lena-go-round (Singer songwriter showcase hosted by Erin Harkes) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 28, 2025

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Noah, Max and Amy; Caller: Will Mentor

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Bela’s Bartok with Cloudbelly at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Windborne Livestream “Music of Midwinter” ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/1927949

The Millstone Rounders at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Dance! Canterbury Occasional Contra Dance, CUCC Parish Hall, 6 Hackleboro Rd., Canterbury NH ~ 7:00 - 10:00 PM ET ~ More Information: call Gale 603 715 6666; Facebook: Occasional Canterbury Contra Dance

~ Paul Lazotte on Fiddle, Joe Pollock – Guitar, Gale Wood – Calling. This is a Community Dance everybody is welcome. Snacks are welcome also!

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ time TBA ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Country Honky Tonk Dinner and Dance Featuring Live Music from The Talking Hearts at Stone Mountain Center for the Arts, Brownfield ME ~ time TBA~ http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/ 207.935.7292 ~

Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at the Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/ ~ Christms songs and singalongs

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown Christmas at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Monday, December 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out!

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Reese Fulmer Band at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://hermitwoods.com/music/

ryanhood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/nh-programs

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, December 5, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Reed Foehl

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

GoldenOak at the State Theatre, Portland House Of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ffm.live/o5rojqr?mc_cid=fb46881606&mc_eid=0a6d23f745 https://www.tixr.com/groups/portlandhouseofmusic/events/state-theatre-presents-goldenoak-157362

Heather Pierson Duo (Charlie Brown Christmas) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ doors: 7:00pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Tartan Terrors Celtic Christmas at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Midnight Betty with Mister Bill at Brewbaker’s , 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music by Wild Asparagus, caller George Marshall

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band

John Doyle with Cathy Ryan at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364 ~ John Doyle & Cathie Ryan. John Doyle was an original member and founder the highly acclaimed super group, Solas, with Seamus Egan, John Williams, Karan Casey and Winifred Horan which took the folk and Celtic music worlds by storm. Cathie Ryan has been in the vanguard of Irish music and was also an original member and founder of the group, Cherish the Ladies.

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Michael Tarbox, Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Low Lily at Catamount Arts (small theatre), 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Congregational Church of North Barnstead, Barnstead NH ~ 4pm Tickets by donation - suggested $20/person, $35 per family. Available at the door or call 603-776-1820

https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Windborne at at Old Songs Community Arts Center, 37 South Main Street, Voorheesville NY ~ 7pm ET ~

A Celtic Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan at the Little White Chrch in Eaton NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Mr. Sunn plays Ellington’s Nutcracker at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, December 8, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jordan Tice and Joseph Terrell (of Mipso) at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooski, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Great Lakes Swimmers at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://app.arts-people.com/?show=296113

The Faux Paws at The Parlor Room, Northmpton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ http://doverdance.free.nf/ Dave42Bateman@gmail.com

Dance! Second Friday Fusion “Bread and Roses” Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Windborne and Kongero at UVM Recital Hall, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.showclix.com/event/Kongero-and-Windborne

GoldenOak at the Parlor Room, 53 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000009skThMAI

The Faux Paws at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St, Chester VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Vanessa Collier at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Roomful of Bkues at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Red Case Band with Sarah Hadley Yakir; Caller Will Mentor

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~ https://muskegmusic.org/ https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration with Mia Bertelli and Benjamin Foss at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Heather Pierson Trio, Charlie Brown Christmas at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Windborne at the Chandler Center, Randolph VT ~ 2pm ET ~

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Low Lily Winter Solstice Celebration at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central Street, Rockport ME ~ 4pm ET ~

https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Tom Smith, Jud Caswell, Mark Stepakoff and Chris LaVancher songwriter showcase at Cadenza, 5 Depot St, Freeport, ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songwriter-showcase-presented-by-jud-caswell-tickets-1799475974079

Lunasa: An Irish Solstice Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ two shows 4 and 7 pm ET ~

Monday, December 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Milk Carton Kids with Humbird at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ Sandy Lafleur calling

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Button Factory Stage, 909 Islington Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Dance! Nelson Solstice Party at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ The Monadnock Folklore Society brings this community event to the Nelson Town Hall each year, admission is $10, and treats are appreciated for the dessert potluck. Tickets will be sold online beginning around December 1. This year the evening will begin with a holiday concert featuring a selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters (Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, Heather Bower, Margaret Iselin, Natalie Backes, Grace Johnson, & Patricia Blanchard) and friends. The Folklore Society invites you to bring along your favorite holiday dessert and we’ll supply the beverages for the intermission. After the concert the chairs and benches are cleared to make way for a traditional New England Contradance. Unfortunately, or not, the dance is often interrupted by various groups of unsavory characters presenting their idea of seasonal entertainment. These diversions, sometimes involving costumed individuals making complete fools of themselves or performing ancient ritual dances to help us through this dark time of the year, are generally tolerated as once they are applauded and fed we can return to dancing the night away.

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Beausoleil and Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/calendar

Annual Holiday Concert from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Inanna, Sisters of Rhythm Winter Solstice Show at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, December 20 through Sunday, December 21, 2025

The Midwinter Revels, A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, Presented by Revels North at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/midwinter-revels/

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Winter Solstice Concert with Seamus and Amy Conley at Milford UU Church, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Rock My Soul Chorus at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~

Monday, December 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Christmas with the Celts at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/86808106/christmas-with-the-celts-laconia-colonial-theatre?

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Dar Williams with The Nields at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://darwilliams.com/

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at the Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Dar Williams with the Nields at The Center for the Arts, Natick MA ~

Wednesday December 31, 2025 through Thursday, January 1, 2026

Festival! New Years New London in New London NH ~ 10am Dec 31 to 12 midnight ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/nynl2025 ~ multi-genre all-ages festival details TBA

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery

Caitlin Canty at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Wednesday, January 7, 2025

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, January 16. 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancing at the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT ~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary. If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Friday, January 23, 2026

Soggy Po’Boys at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026

Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means ~ details and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Yiddish Songs and Klezmer from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

North County Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Los Lobos at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Lee Dewyze at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Bobby Rush with the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

February 12 through 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~

Saturday, February 14, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026

Dance! Festival! Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~

~ One of the largest traditional participatory dance and music festivals in North America, the Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year. Performers include The Faux Paws , Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings ,ㅤ⁡ Alyssa Adkins , Ambassadors , Beth Murray and Peter Macfarlane , Ben Sachs Hamilton , Capital District Megaband , Carolina Hernandez , Clayton Jennings , Dr. Shadow , Gaby Cook , Gordon Webster , Heavy Bones , Jake Blount , Jenny Beer , Jeremy Carter-Gordon , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Les Taiauts , Lindsey Dono , Lisa Greenleaf , Lois New , Malvenn , Eenie Meenie Music , MetaMovements , Michael Ginsburg , Michael Seider , Nathan Bugh , Northwoods , Paul Rosenberg , Rafal Pustelny , Reverend Robert Jones , Rick Mohr , Sophie Wellington , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Stove Dragon , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Vanaver Caravan , Will Mentor , Windborne , Zlatne Uste

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Ragtime Destroyers Fat Tuesday Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Terence Simian& The Zydeco Experience at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, February 28, 2026

Antje Duvekot with the Twangtown Paramours at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Friday, March 6, 2026

California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Dance at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Rochester VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Brattleboro VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at Laurel’s Librry, Jericho VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~