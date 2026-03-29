Cosmically Curious: Citizen Science & Space Weather

With April just around the corner, we here at Cosmically Curious are celebrating Citizen Science Month a little early. This week, we sit down with Nicole Gugliucci, an Associate Professor of Physics at Saint Anselm College, to discuss the Radio JOVE Project. This unique project empowers students and hobbyists alike to build their own radio telescopes, allowing them to "listen" to the invisible radio emissions streaming from Jupiter and our own sun.

Learn more about how to construct your own radio telescopes here!

It’s a perfect example of how citizen science turns the vastness of the cosmos into a hands-on laboratory, proving you don't need a multi-billion dollar observatory to contribute to our understanding of space weather.

Tuning Into the Stars

The Radio JOVE Project was originally designed to monitor flares from Jupiter. Recently, however, the focus has shifted toward solar radio bursts. These bursts occur when the sun ejects material at high velocities. When that material is directed toward Earth, it triggers a phenomenon known as space weather.

Why Student Research Matters

For Gugliucci’s students, the project is driven by both curiosity and practical necessity. While it is intrinsically rewarding to understand the mechanics of our sun, these solar events have tangible consequences on Earth:

Atmospheric Displays: During a solar maximum, these particles create vibrant aurora displays, even in places like New Hampshire.

During a solar maximum, these particles create vibrant aurora displays, even in places like New Hampshire. Technological Interference: High concentrations of charged particles can overwhelm Earth’s magnetic field, interfering with radio communications and satellite operations.

High concentrations of charged particles can overwhelm Earth’s magnetic field, interfering with radio communications and satellite operations. Infrastructure Risks: In extreme cases, these solar storms can threaten the stability of our power grids.

By participating in Radio JOVE, students learn to identify the warning signs of solar activity. Their goal is to accurately time these bursts, calculating how fast the material is traveling and exactly when it will impact our planet.

Cosmically Curious is a partnership between UNH, St. Anselm College, the McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center and NHPR.

Have a space related question? Email us at Cosmic@NHPR.org