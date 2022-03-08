Special Broadcast: A Concert for Ukraine

On Monday, March 14, ClassicalNH will air A Concert for Ukraine, a live performance offering solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine.

This live special broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera will air at 6 pm. You can listen at 90.5 in the Concord region, online at NHPR.org, and on the NHPR mobile app.

Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct the Met Orchestra and Chorus, and star soloists Lise Davidsen, Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczała, and Ryan Speedo Green. The program will begin with the Ukrainian National Anthem led by Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, and also include works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestrov, Strauss, and Verdi.

“The Met and its artists, led by Yannick, wish to lend our support to the innocent victims of Ukraine, whose lives have been torn asunder," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "We hope the power of our performance will provide some measure of artistic solace, while helping to inspire empathetic people around the world to make donations.”

“Music truly has the power to heal, and I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine,” said Maestro Nézet-Séguin. “In times of crisis, it is so important that artists unite and provide consolation and inspiration through our work.”

All ticket sales and proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting relief efforts in Ukraine.

Program

Ukrainian National Anthem

“A Prayer for the Ukraine” by Valentin Silvestrov

Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

“Va, pensiero” from Verdi’s Nabucco

Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss

Lise Davidsen

Finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125

Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczała, and Ryan Speedo Green

