The Government Accountability Office opined on Thursday that the Trump administration's actions in the Ukraine affair went beyond the bounds of a law called the Impoundment Control Act.
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry says it's asking the FBI to help determine whether international laws were broken, or "whether it is just a bravado and a fake information" from a U.S. politician.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked a federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, to assess whether Trump's actions last year had broken a law on handling appropriated funds.
In texts released by House Democrats, a career diplomat worries that Washington is tying military aid and a White House visit for the president of Ukraine to an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.
Former Vice President Joe Biden called the president's remarks "a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country."
A whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump's conversation with a foreign leader. Here is a redacted version of that complaint, cleared by the House intelligence committee.
The July call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured another country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. The White House has released a memo of the conversation.
President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to see what he could find out about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family and to be in touch with Trump's lawyer and the attorney general.
Despite protest and punitive measures on the part of the U.S. and the European Union, Russia went ahead and formally annexed Crimea away from Ukraine. The…
New Hampshire Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte is calling for tougher action against Russia for annexing Crimea. Ayotte made her comments on “Face the…