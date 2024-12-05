Classical New Hampshire: Holiday Program Guide 2024

Put on your comfy socks and wrap up with these holiday specials from Classical New Hampshire! You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

You can also check out holiday programming on NHPR here!

St. Olaf Christmas Festival 2024: Celebrating 150 Years of St. Olaf College

Monday, December 9th from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy.

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds

Tuesday, December 10th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Carols, Customs and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

Wednesday, December 11th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

All is Bright

Thursday, December 12th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

A Chanticleer Christmas

Friday, December 13th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its rich, intricately blended sound to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season

Monday, December 16th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Sara Schneider, producer and host of Early Music Now, presents Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season: a mixture of joyful and contemplative sounds of the season. You'll hear a Byzantine chant by Kassiani, and selections from Missa Puer natus est nobis by Thomas Tallis, plus hymns and motets from Spain, Germany, and France. Our performers include The Cardinall’s Musick, Theatre of Voices, Cappella Romana, and Oltremontano.

Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus

Tuesday, December 17th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

In Christmas with Cantus, Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

In Winter's Glow

Wednesday, December 18th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Thursday, December 19th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include “I Have a Little Dreidel” (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of “S’vivon” by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for “Al-Hanissim (“For the Miracles”)” by Elliot Levine. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

Friday, December 20th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays is an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards, Michael Phillips shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment from the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays!

Welcome Christmas

Monday, December 23rd from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

Your Classical Christmas Favorites

Tuesday, December 24th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by you.

Christmas Music with Mindy Ratner

Wednesday, December 25th from 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Join Mindy Ratner for a Christmas day full of music for the season.

Candles Burning Brightly

Wednesday, December 25th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Winter Holidays Around the World

Thursday, December 26th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Regardless of which tradition you observe, the music of winter holidays is wonderful to hear and celebrate. We'll start in the 12th century with Nova Stella, medieval Italian Christmas music from Saint Francis of Assisi’s staging of the nativity; jazz pianist Dave Brubeck’s classical composition La Fiesta de la Posada, evoking a Mexican Christmas celebration; and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols. Pour a cup of tea, cozy up to a warm fire, and enjoy the music!