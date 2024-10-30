Requiem for a Scream Airing on Classical New Hampshire

Requiem for a Scream - Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's going to be fun and also terrifying!

Requiem for a Scream airs this Thursday evening at 8:00 on Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!