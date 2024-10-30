© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Classical New Hampshire

Requiem for a Scream Airing on Classical New Hampshire

By Joe Boehnlein
Published October 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
classical nh logo

Requiem for a Scream - Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's going to be fun and also terrifying!

Requiem for a Scream airs this Thursday evening at 8:00 on Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

Classical New Hampshire
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
