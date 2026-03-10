NH House Representative says she was removed from committee without explanation

Rep. Wendy Thomas has been removed from the New Hampshire House’s Science, Technology and Energy committee.

Thomas, a Democrat from Merrimack, said she was notified by email on Monday that House Speaker Sherman Packard had removed her from the committee. She said she had not received any explanation from Packard or from the chair of the committee about the reason for her removal.

House Rule 3 gives the Speaker authority over committee assignments, according to Paul Smith, the New Hampshire House Clerk.

Science, Technology and Energy Committee Chair Rep. Michael Vose did not respond to requests for comment. The House Speaker’s office did not respond to specific questions about why Packard chose to remove Thomas, but shared a statement with NHPR.

“The Speaker has authority to modify committee membership at any time for any reason. This change came after several weeks of conversation with House Democratic leadership, and efforts to resolve an ongoing situation,” the Speaker’s Office said in an email.

House Minority Leader Rep. Alexis Simpson said neither she nor her leadership team were involved in the removal of Rep. Thomas.

“Several weeks ago, the Speaker wanted to remove her, and I advocated for her to remain on the committee to continue her important work on energy policy,” Simpson said in an email.

She said House Democrats have not yet decided how to fill the empty seat on the Science, Technology and Energy committee.

Thomas has been outspoken on several issues affecting Merrimack in recent years, including water contamination and a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility . She has also written several op-eds critical of Gov. Kelly Ayotte and the Free State Project .

Thomas served on the Science, Technology and Energy committee for four years.

“I am scheduled to meet with the Speaker next week, and I hope that conversation will help clarify the situation and allow us to determine a constructive path forward,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “In the meantime, I remain focused on representing my constituents and continuing my work on behalf of the people of New Hampshire.”

