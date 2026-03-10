© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Town elections are hyperlocal. But NH voters have plenty else on their minds.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Josh Rogers
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
Entrance to the polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on March 10, 2026.
1 of 4  — photo ID sign Londonderry NHPR 20260310 Elena Eberwein photo
Entrance to the polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
A voter displays their "I voted" sticker after casting a ballot in Londonderry, March 10, 2026.
2 of 4  — I voted sticker NHPR 2026
A voter displays their "I voted" sticker after casting a ballot in Londonderry, NH, on March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
The scene outside the Londonderry polling place on March 10, 2026.
3 of 4  — Polls in Londonderry NH 2026 town NHPR
The scene outside the Londonderry polling place on March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Campaign signs in Londonderry, on March 10, 2026.
4 of 4  — Londonderry town election signs 2026
Campaign signs in Londonderry, on March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR

Tuesday was town meeting day for many New Hampshire communities, with voters casting ballots in local elections on a bluebird day with unseasonably warm temperatures.

While the official business at hand included annual town and school budgets, zoning changes, the election of local officers, and other municipal matters, many voters had a lot more on their minds.

“The state of Exeter is okay,” said Paige Curtis, as she prepared to vote at Town Hall. “The state of the world? I kind of feel like I'm getting gut punched. And then there's a little positive, and then it happens again. So there's just a lot of crazy going on.”

Voters in several New Hampshire towns Tuesday said the recent global headlines — including the war in Iran and the rising cost of oil — were heavy on their minds, even as they weighed in on purely local matters.

“I’m not sure this was the best way to handle things,” Ward Byrne, a commercial fisherman who described himself as “conservative minded,” said of the U.S.’s decision to strike Iran last week.

Byrne, of Brentwood, said he was concerned about threats that the war might pose to the country — including the rising cost of oil, something he said he feels when he fills his boat’s gas tank these days.

Others said the turmoil across the world only made them focus more intently on issues closest to home on town meeting day.

“What's happening in Iran is very important, but you know, I think that the local elections are actually really important as well,” said Scott Smith of Exeter.

“That’s why we’re here. We have to say what we care about and what’s important to us, and if enough people do that, then that’s when the change happens."
Christine Diggins of Exeter

Others brought a dose of optimism to their town meeting ballot.

Logan Elmore said he came out to vote in Brentwood to support the local schools and town library.

“I think if everybody focuses on their communities the way that they should, on a state and federal level things will hopefully get better,” Elmore said. “Who knows if that will happen? But, you know, you can hope.”

“People don't come to town elections anymore because they think it's not worth it,” said Fred DeCicco of Exeter. “But we think it's worth it because this is where change starts. When we realize that, and people get involved, we’ll change things.”

In Londonderry, where a full-day kindergarten program was on the ballot, many voters were ready to talk about local education.

Elizabeth Bachir holds a sign for her husband, who is a candidate for school board, outside the Londonderry town election polls March 10, 2026.
1 of 6  — elizabeth Bachir - Londonderry 20260310 Elena Eberwein
Elizabeth Bachir holds a sign for her husband, who is a candidate for school board, outside the Londonderry town election polls March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Carol and Norman Guertin of Londonderry
2 of 6  — carol and norman guertin of Londonderry 20260310 Elena NHPR
Carol and Norman Guertin of Londonderry
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Alicia Hubbard and Dan Hubbard outside the Londonderry town election, March 10, 2026.
3 of 6  — alicia and dan hubbard Londonderry - 20260310 Eberwein.jpg
Alicia Hubbard and Dan Hubbard outside the Londonderry town election March 10, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
The polling place in Epsom, New Hampshire, at the Epsom Bible Church.
4 of 6  — Epsom polling place 2026 NHPR photo NH Tuohy
The polling place in Epsom, New Hampshire, at the Epsom Bible Church.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Polling place for town elections in Epsom on March 10, 2026, at the Epsom Bible Church.
5 of 6  — Epsom town elections polling 2026 NH NHPR photo Tuohy
Polling place for town elections in Epsom on March 10, 2026, at the Epsom Bible Church.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Madbury Town Moderator Donald Goodnow during town election and town meeting March 10, 2026.
6 of 6  — Madbury Town Moderator Don Goodnow NHPR photo Tuohy
Madbury Town Moderator Donald Goodnow during town election and town meeting March 10, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Elizabeth Bachir turned out to the polls to hold a sign for her husband — a school board candidate — and to vote for full-day kindergarten, which she sees as essential for her young families.

"We have three kids, and we want them to have the education that we believe Londonderry has, and we want to maintain that,” she said. “We love raising our kids here, and I hope the education keeps up so we can stay here."

Brittney Bondi of Londonderry brought her kids to the polls: Her 19-year-old son was a first-time voter. She says the town needs to cut school spending. She voted against full-day kindergarten — something she said her family managed to do without.

“If I had to do it, and I had to figure it out, I feel like other people can do the same thing,” Bondi said.

Town Meeting News

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NH News 2026 Town Meeting
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.