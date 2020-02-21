Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 21, 2020

The state legislature is back in session as state house lawmakers advance what they're calling a new compromise on net energy metering. Lawmakers vote down a bill that would have banned de-clawing cats. And we get an update on the seal rescued from the roadway in Rye Harbor.

GUESTS:

  • Garry Rayno - author of Distant Dome, a Manchester Ink link and indepthnh.org series that explores stories from the NH statehouse. 
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU.
  • Brian Yurasits - Community Outreach Manager at Seacoast Science Center.
