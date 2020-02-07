Rescued Seal Pup a Winter Reminder to Watch for Stranded Marine Mammals

This weanling gray seal stranded along Route 1A Friday morning.
Credit Rye Police

Rescuers in Rye safely moved a young seal that made its way onto Route 1A during a high tide Friday morning.

Marine mammal rescuers at the Seacoast Science Center helped get the gray seal pup out of harm’s way near Rye Harbor while local police directed traffic around him.

Rescuers say they've seen this weanling a couple times in the past few days, at beaches in Hampton. He's thought to be about six weeks old and still figuring out life away from his mother.

As of noon, the science center was still assessing the seal’s condition before deciding whether to release him.

They say he's alert, active and has been fitted with a tracking tag. Police nicknamed him "Feisty." 

Rescuers say the public should be on the lookout for stranded marine mammals at this time of year. Some, like gray seals, are present in New Hampshire year-round.

The science center says it's mostly dealt with harp seals in the past couple of months. That seal is an Arctic species that migrates south at this time of year.

Marine mammals are federally protected and residents are asked to keep their distance if they see stranded. They can call the Marine Mammal Rescue hotline at 603-997-9448.

'Seal Selfies' Posing a New Threat to Wildlife, NOAA Says

By Jan 31, 2019
NOAA Fisheries/Kimberly Murray, NEFSC

 

The federal government is reminding New Englanders that attempting to take a selfie with a seal or a seal pup is a very bad idea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration acknowledges that seal pups are adorable, but also says "the best thing you can do for them is to keep your distance." It says people and pets should stay at least 150 feet away from seals.

Distemper Remains Likely Cause of Gulf of Maine Seal Die-Off

By Dec 19, 2018
Virginia State Parks via NOAA

Scientists have narrowed down the top likely cause of more than 1,400 seal deaths across New England in recent months.

But they say the "unusual mortality event" appears to be ending as cold weather sets in.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the main pathogen found in the stranded seals was phocine distemper virus.

It commonly affects seals and could affect pets, but can't be transferred to humans.

'Unusual Mortality Event' - Latest Minke Whale Death Marks 26th In New England This Year

By Oct 3, 2018
New England Aquarium

Another minke whale has been found dead on the New England coast.

The carcass found in Massachusetts on Tuesday marks 26 deaths of what regulators call an "unusual mortality event" for minke whales.

They're not considered endangered. But like all whales, they are a protected species in American waters.

Fishing Vessel's Harassment Of Humpback Whale Could Prompt Federal Penalty

By Aug 31, 2018
Blue Ocean Society

A fishing crew from Massachusetts is accused of harassing a humpback whale off Rye Harbor Thursday. A federal investigation could follow.

Dianna Schulte of the Blue Ocean Society was whale-watching in the area Thursday when she says she saw the Gloucester-based vessel Western Wave use its purse seine net to encircle a humpback whale and the herring she was eating.