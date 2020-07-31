 UNH Students Still Have Concerns, Questions On COVID Consent Agreement | New Hampshire Public Radio

UNH Students Still Have Concerns, Questions On COVID Consent Agreement

By 1 hour ago

Credit CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Friday is the new deadline by which students in the University System of New Hampshire have been asked to sign an informed consent agreement before arriving on campus.

Earlier this month, students had petitioned the system to extend the deadline for signing the agreement, which includes a list of policies and protocols students will need to follow, and asks them to assume the risks associated with being at UNH, including the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Joshua Marshall is a first-year law student at UNH who says he will not sign the agreement, and plans to take online classes instead.

He says that students still have concerns about what they’re agreeing to.

“They don’t advertise all of the unknowns. So I think in failing to do so, they’re not adequately expressing the real risks to students,” he said.

As of Friday, students had compiled a document with 143 questions about the agreement, accommodations, student workers and staff, and testing protocol for COVID-19.

Marshall and others sent a letter to university system leadership earlier this week with a list of demands, including asking them to remove the “risk of responsibility" clause from the agreement.

In an earlier statement, a university system spokesperson said the consent agreement is not the same thing as a liability waiver.

The students, in their letter to the administration, expressed how the roll-out of the return-to-school policy struck them - and their trust in the university. “The content and timing of the Informed Consent Agreement and your failure to answer all but the easiest of student questions has made us concerned that the University does not have our best interests at heart,” the letter states.

Other demands include answering all 143 questions before any deadline to sign the agreement; removal of the “Tuition Obligations” paragraph, and that the university offer more flexibility for workers who don’t feel safe returning to campus.

“Workers deserve access to accommodations for remote work that will keep them and their families safe,” the letter says. “We are concerned for our faculty, staff and teaching assistants.”

Marshall says another demand is for the university to cut ties with the American Council for Education, “which is representing USNH’s interests in Congress, by advocating for corporate immunity.”

The system’s Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday to vote on approving re-opening plans for the fall at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, and Keene State College.

Read the letter to the USNH trustees below:

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
UNH

Related Content

Why Younger People Are Moving To New Hampshire ... And Staying

By & Jul 20, 2020

Migration continues to be the number one cause of population growth in New Hampshire.

Kristine Bundschuh is a Ph.D. student of sociology and researcher at the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy who’s recently co-authored a paper on migration patterns.

NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Bundschuh about why people choose to move to the Granite State and why they decide to stay.

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 24, 2020

By The Exchange Jul 23, 2020
Sara Plourde

We continue our summer primary candidate series with Senator Dan Feltes. The Democrat from Concord is hoping to win his party's primary in September and challenge incumbent Governor Chris Sununu in November. We'll also discuss how COVID disproportionally affects communities of color and talk about NHPR's recent police coverage. In addition, we'll examine UNH's recent controversial consent agreement. 

Air date: Friday, July 24, 2020. 

After UNH Students Petition, Provost Offers Extension On COVID Consent Agreement

By Jul 22, 2020
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Nearly 700 students have now signed a petition asking for an extension on when a signed consent agreement is due before arriving on the UNH campus in the fall for classes.

The petition is asking that the deadline to sign the agreement be pushed back two weeks. 

As Schools Reopen, Teachers Weigh Their Career vs. Health

By 8 hours ago
Courtesy of Kelly Bresnahan

School districts are facing a lot of unknowns. One of the biggest questions is whether teachers with health concerns have to return to school or if they can work remotely. NHPR’s Sarah Gibson caught up with three teachers in the midst of figuring out how their districts will accommodate them, and whether that will be enough.


La guía de reapertura de escuelas en New Hampshire: una explicación completa

By Maria Aguirre & Ethan DeWitt Jul 29, 2020
File Photo, NHPR

Originalmente escrito en inglés por Ethan Dewitt para The Concord Monitor y publicado el 15 de julio del 2020. 

Traducido al español por María Aguirre