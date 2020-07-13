 Supporters Of N.H. Man Involved In Bundy Standoff Say Trump Should Commute His Sentence, Too | New Hampshire Public Radio

Supporters Of N.H. Man Involved In Bundy Standoff Say Trump Should Commute His Sentence, Too



Jack Kimball, former chairman of the N.H. Republican Party, is joined by Senate candidate Don Bolduc and others.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

Days after President Trump commuted the prison sentence of his associate Roger Stone, supporters of a Rochester man serving a seven-year term for his role in a 2014 armed standoff in Nevada are asking for the same executive action.

In 2016, Jerry DeLemus pled guilty to two charges stemming from his involvement in an armed standoff with federal agents at the ranch of Cliven Bundy. 

A group of his supporters gathered Monday in the driveway of Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army General, to call on Trump to release DeLemus, who is being held in a minimum-security facility in Ayer, Massachusetts.

“I implore the President of the United States, please, sir, we saw you do a commutation of a sentence of Mr. Stone. Please, please, do the same for Jerry Delamus,” Bolduc told reporters.

DeLemus maintains that his involvement in the Nevada standoff was solely to keep the peace. His supporters say he agreed to plead guilty to the federal charges to spare longer prison sentences for others who joined Bundy. A judge later denied his request to alter his plea.

Don Bolduc, alongside former State Rep. Susan DeLemus.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

The armed standoff centered on the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to round up cows near Bundy’s ranch due to unpaid grazing fees, according to the Associated Press. DeLemus was one of 19 people arrested for their involvement.

Susan DeLemus, a former state representative, said her husband is in good health, with his release scheduled for the spring of 2022.

She said she’s heard no response from the Trump Administration regarding a possible commutation of her husband’s sentence.

“We are people of justice, and people of unalienable rights,” she said. “And for him to be in prison is not justice at all. It is injustice, and it needs to be fixed.”

Tags: 
Jerry Delemus
cliven bundy
nevada
Don Bolduc
Rochester
Donald Trump

Related Content

DeLemus Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges in Nevada Standoff Case

By Aug 26, 2016
Two men have pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to federal charges in an armed confrontation with U.S. officials over grazing rights near cattleman Cliven Bundy's ranch.

Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus and Blaine Cooper each admitted Thursday they conspired with others who engaged with Bundy in the tense gunpoint standoff in April 2014 about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

DeLemus, of Rochester, New Hampshire, also pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of extortion.

Cooper, of Humboldt, Arizona, also pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

DeLemus Slated to Plead Guilty in Bundy Standoff

By Aug 23, 2016
Two defendants are set to become the first to plead guilty in Nevada to federal charges stemming from an armed confrontation with U.S. land management agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's ranch in 2014.

Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus of New Hampshire is expected to enter his plea Tuesday.

Blaine Cooper of Arizona is due in court Thursday.

In court filings, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro says she has signed plea agreements from the two men.

Attorneys for both defendants say they can't talk about the pleas until after they're entered.

2nd Amendment Rally Draws Hundreds To Concord

By Jan 31, 2013
Josh Rogers, NHPR

Several hundred gun rights supporters, some carrying rifles and pistols, rallied Thursday outside the State House.

Rally organizers were collecting signatures for a petition telling Governor Hassan and New Hampshire  lawmakers to nullify federal gun control laws.

The petition is blunt: it says N.H. public officials are “duty bound” to declare void all federal gun limits that don’t comport with the constitution. Jerry Delemus organized the rally and leads the Rocheter 9/12 group.