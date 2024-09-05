© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: The $1,000 balloon

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
A sepia toned archival image of a dirigible, or a helium filled airship. Two clusters of people are hanging onto its cables, keeping it from floating away. It's a high-contrast, beautiful image to look at.
National Museum of the U.S. Navy
Sailors of a ground crew landing party haul down a disabled ZP2K airship at Boca Chica, Naval Air Station.

Helium is full of contradictions. It’s the second most abundant element in the universe, but is relatively rare on Earth. It’s non-reactive, totally inert—yet the most valuable helium isotope is sourced from thermonuclear warheads.

And even though we treat it as a disposable gas, often for making funny voices and single-use party balloons, our global supply of helium will eventually run out. That’s because, at a rate of about 50 grams per second, this non-renewable resource is escaping the atmosphere for good.

In this edition of The Element of Surprise, our occasional series about the hidden histories behind the periodic table’s most unassuming atoms, we examine the incredible properties and baffling economics of our most notable noble gas.

Featuring Anjali Tripathi and William Halperin.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

LINKS

Read John Paul Merkle’s petition arguing to change the name of helium to “helion."

Despite being about a quarter century old, this passage from “The Impact of Selling the Federal Helium Reserve” has a pretty comprehensive list of the uses and properties of helium.

More on the recent sale of the Federal Helium Reserve (NBC News)

Physicist William Halperin said the idea of mining helium-3 on the moon was… unlikely… but that hasn’t stopped this startup company from trying it. (Wired)

Want to learn more about the weird history of American airships? Check out this film produced by the U.S. government in 1937, when they were still hoping to keep our airship program afloat.

Dozens of colorful balloons against a bright blue sky, above a medieval church. It's so beautiful and vibrant, it almost looks like clip art.
Oren Rozen
/
Wikimedia Commons
Balloon release in Bremen marketplace (destined to release their helium into space before most likely falling into the sea).

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Taylor Quimby

Editing by Rebecca Lavoie, with help from Nate Hegyi

Our staff includes Justine Paradis, Felix Poon, and Marina Henke

Executive producer: Taylor Quimby

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio

Music by Blue Dot Sessions and Ryan James Carr.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).
