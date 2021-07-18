-
Supporters Of N.H. Man Involved In Bundy Standoff Say Trump Should Commute His Sentence, TooDays after President Trump commuted the prison sentence of his associate Roger Stone, supporters of a Rochester man serving a seven-year term for his role…
-
Two men have pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to federal charges in an armed confrontation with U.S. officials over grazing rights near cattleman Cliven…
-
DeLemus Slated to Plead Guilty in Bundy StandoffTwo defendants are set to become the first to plead guilty in Nevada to federal charges stemming from an armed confrontation with U.S. land management…
-
A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Las Vegas to criminal charges stemming from an armed confrontation that stopped government…
-
Federal Magistrate Andrea Johnstone heard from prosecutors, who argued that Jerry DeLemus brought a 50 caliber sniper rifle to Nevada, took part in armed…
-
Several hundred gun rights supporters, some carrying rifles and pistols, rallied Thursday outside the State House.Rally organizers were collecting…