A Snapshot Of Young Adulthood: High School Graduates From Across New Hampshire

By The Exchange 38 minutes ago

Sign supporting the senior class of 2020 at Concord High School.
Credit Jessica Hunt/NHPR

The transition from high school to adulthood is already major life change, and COVID-19 has complicated that process for many recent graduates. We talk with three graduating seniors about what's next for them, how their plans have changed during the pandemic, and what they're looking forward to. 

Air date: Thursday, June 25, 2020.

GUESTS:

  • Femi Fatukasi - High school graduate from Central High School in Manchester. 
  • Shannon Jackson - High school graduate from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood. 
  • Lillian Price - High school graduate from Central High School in Manchester. 
  • Shea Williams - High school graduate from Alvirne High School in Hudson. 
