© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

NH officials release a new plan for meeting older adults' needs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published October 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
About 10 people, mostly older adults, sit in chairs spaced out around a gym floor
Jane Vaughan
/
NHPR
Seniors participate in a chair yoga class at the Dover Community Senior Center in 2021.

A third of New Hampshire’s population is expected to be 65 or older by 2030. In a newly released plan, state officials are outlining how they intend to better support older adults in the coming years.

The updated State Plan on Aging took effect Sunday and runs through 2027. The federal government requires states to update those plans every four years.

The new plan calls for more funding to strengthen the long-term care sector, at a time when many nursing homes and in-home care providers are understaffed and have people on waitlists.

A key focus is expanding access to home- and community-based services.

An analysis last year by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute estimated that the state underfunded home- and community-based care by more than $150 million over the previous decade. While lawmakers increased Medicaid funding for those services in the current state budget, home health care providers have said more investments will be needed to actually meet the need.

“While NH has one of the fastest growing number of older adults in the country, we are nearly last in offering a balanced system of care,” the updated plan states.

The state also intends to make those services easier to navigate, and make sure people caring for family members have the information and support they need.

Other priorities in the new plan include guarding against abuse and exploitation, and ensuring services meet the needs of diverse populations, including people of color and LGBTQ+ older adults. The plan also highlights the need to make communities more livable for older adults, through investments in transportation, housing and opportunities for social connection.

Tags
NH News seniorsAging
Paul Cuno-Booth
Paul Cuno-Booth covers health and equity for NHPR. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Keene Sentinel, where he wrote about police accountability, local government and a range of other topics. He can be reached at pcuno-booth@nhpr.org.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.