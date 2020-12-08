 Portsmouth Council May Postpone Its Ban On Single-Use Plastics Due To Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth Council May Postpone Its Ban On Single-Use Plastics Due To Pandemic

By 23 minutes ago

The bans Portsmouth may delay due to the pandemic would include most polystyrene takeout containers.

Portsmouth is closer to postponing its first-in-the-state ban on certain single-use plastics, after the city council voted Monday to advance the proposed delay to a final reading later this month.

The new rules were set to take effect at the end of this year and would be the first municipal ban on plastics in New Hampshire, and one of a growing number in the country. 

One ordinance bans most city businesses from giving out polystyrene containers in most circumstances. The other prevents the distribution of most single-use plastic straws, bags and containers, but only on city property.

The council approved the ordinances last year, but has not yet finalized related fees and enforcement mechanisms.

Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted proposed pushing the rules' start date back to December 2022, saying enforcing them starting in January would be too great a burden for the council and local businesses during the pandemic.

“We have very important issues right now ahead of us, way more than anything including this,” Becksted said Monday. “The last thing we want to do is create confusion for our businesses and our residents.”

Becksted was critical of the ordinances as a councilor when they were first proposed. He said he now understands their goals, but doesn’t feel they should be addressed right now.

Several public commenters and councilors argued the bans’ environmental benefits should be the biggest priority. 

“I understand the position [restaurants] are in – it’s a terrible, horrible position – but we’re also in a pretty terrible, horrible position as a global organism here,” said resident Andrew Bagley during Monday’s public hearing. “It’s up to you as a council to look after our environment.”

Plastic products are derived from fossil fuels, so their production drives the oil and gas extraction and use that worsen the harmful effects of climate change.

Single-use plastics are rarely recycled and end up in landfills, which also cause climate-warming emissions, or as litter that’s detrimental to public health and ecosystems.

Portsmouth councilors debated enacting their plastic bans in stages, by limiting their enforcement during 2021, but ultimately decided to only vote on the two-year postponement. City councilor Deaglan McEachern voted against it.

“I can’t support moving this forward because it doesn’t seem to be solving a problem that is in front of us,” he said. “It seems as though it’s trying to relitigate a problem that we’ve already decided.”

The postponement plans get a final vote at the city council’s next virtual meeting on Dec. 21.

Tags: 
Plastics
Plastic Straws
Climate Change
Portsmouth
Climate Legislation

Related Content

Share Your Ideas For NHPR's New Climate Change Reporting Project, 'By Degrees'

By Dec 7, 2020
Sara Plourde / NHPR

NHPR’s new climate change reporting project, By Degrees, begins in the midst of a global pandemic, mass protests against systemic racism, a presidential transition and an economic crisis. We tell stories of the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light — individual stories of resilience and struggle, innovation and compromise, and of big change by degrees.

We need your help to tell new stories about how Granite Staters are experiencing climate change at this historic moment. How has climate change affected your life, and how have you responded? In what ways are we observing climate change in New Hampshire? What questions do you have?

Portsmouth City Council Approves Ban On Styrofoam Disposables

By Oct 8, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Portsmouth became the latest U.S. city to ban the use of some disposable plastic containers after the City Council voted Monday night to outlaw Styrofoam city-wide.

Supporters of the new law say they believe it’s the first of its kind in New Hampshire.

The ordinance will take effect at the end of next year. It’ll ban most Portsmouth businesses – except some nonprofits – from distributing single-use Styrofoam.

It’ll also ban the distribution of single-use plastic straws and containers, but only on city property.

Sununu Lifts N.H.'s Ban On Reusable Bags During Pandemic

By Jul 27, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Reusable shopping bags will be allowed again at New Hampshire grocery stores, after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the state’s COVID-19 ban on reusable bags Monday.

N.H. Senate Blocks Bills To Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags, Straws

By May 15, 2019
TABER ANDREW BALN VIA FLICKR CC

The state Senate Wednesday rejected two bills aimed at restricting single-use plastics in New Hampshire.

The Senate killed one proposal to require food service businesses to not to give out plastic straws except on request.

The bill had passed the House, and dozens of people supported it at a Senate hearing last month.