North Of The Notches, Midnight Voters Carry On The Primary Tradition

By 11 minutes ago
  • The results from Millsfield's midnight vote are on display, Feb. 11, 2020.
    The results from Millsfield's midnight vote are on display, Feb. 11, 2020.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR

New Hampshire’s tradition of midnight voting was on display last night. In Dixville Notch, a crowd of reporters, photographers and TV cameras captured the moment when the community’s five registered voters cast their ballots just minutes past midnight. But just up the road, next door in Millsfield, twice as many voters gathered at midnight – with much less fanfare, but a lot of hometown pride.

NHPR’s Casey McDermott was there and filed this audio postcard.

On the Democratic ballot, Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the most votes from the three communities that vote at midnight. Klobuchar won eight votes, followed by four votes each for Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. President Trump won the Republican ballot in those communities, with 15 votes, compared to four for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Tags: 
2020 Primary
Dixville Notch
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H. Primary Day Live Blog: Polls Open For The First-In-The-Nation Vote

By 5 hours ago
Allegra Boverman | NHPR

Ballots are being cast in the New Hampshire primary, the first-in-the-nation vote in the 2020 presidential election. NHPR's news team is covering polls and candidates across the state. Bookmark this page for coverage throughout the day.