-
A farmhouse in Millsfield believed to be the birthplace of New Hampshire's midnight voting tradition is among the newest additions to the state's register…
-
New Hampshire’s tradition of midnight voting was on display last night. In Dixville Notch, a crowd of reporters, photographers and TV cameras captured the…
-
An official representing a tiny New Hampshire community whose tradition of being among the first to cast ballots for president in primaries and the…
-
If you follow New Hampshire politics, you’re probably familiar with the ritual of the midnight vote, where a handful of tiny, mostly rural towns stay up…
-
Once every four years, for a brief moment, it seems the whole world turns its eyes to Dixville Notch.Since 1960, voters in this tiny Coos County community…
-
A handful of voters in northern New Hampshire are getting ready to stay up late and cast the earliest in-person votes of the 2016 general election during…
-
At Dixville Notch the traditional midnight primary voting took less than a minute for the ballots to be cast by the four Republicans, four independents…
-
DIXVILLE, N.H. (AP) - Despite ongoing renovations to the longtime resort home of early voting in New Hampshire, residents in Dixville will cast their 2016…
-
For decades, some the first ballots in the first in the nation primary have been cast in the same place: the Ballot Room at the Balsams grand resort hotel…
-
The Balsams resort is temporarily closed but next Tuesday residents of Dixville Notch still plan on being the first voters in the nation.NHPR’s Chris…