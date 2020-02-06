N.H. Senate Passes Grow-Your-Own Medical Marijuana Bill

By 1 minute ago

Credit FILE

The New Hampshire Senate has again passed a bill that would let qualified patients grow their own medical cannabis. The bill allows patients or designated caregivers to raise up to three mature marijuana plants at a time.

Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, says approved patients can struggle to obtain cannabis.

“This bill will give patients and their caregivers the ability to grow their own medicine at greatly reduced cost compared to the prohibitive costs that they would have had to pay at a dispensary, which might not even have the type of medical cannabis that patients needs to treat their conditions,” he says

A similar bill cleared the house and senate last year, but was vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu, who cited public safety concerns.

Tags: 
NH Politics
medical marijuana
Marijuana Policy

Related Content

Marijuana Legalization Loses Steam At N.H. State House

By Dec 4, 2019
Heath Alseike via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/pgKVSD

Efforts to loosen New Hampshire's marijuana laws appear to be losing momentum at the State House, as separate Senate committees took action this week against bills that would make marijuana more accessible.

The Hype - And The Many Unknowns - Around CBD

By The Exchange Feb 26, 2019

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating compound derived from marijuana plants. In New Hampshire, CBD is available for purchase online and in stores, and has seen a recent boom lately. Many users say it helps with a range of health issues, from insomnia to anxiety to pain. However, clinical research remains limited. We look at what we know about CBD, and what we don't. 

With Marijuana Legalization Across All Borders, What Does It Mean For N.H.?

By The Exchange Feb 11, 2019

The marijuana legalization debate returns to the Granite State.  Advocates have been trying to legalize pot here for years, and this session, lawmakers are again taking up the issue.  On Tuesday, we examine the arguments. Advocates say legalization could lead to a decline in the use of more dangerous drugs.  But opponents warn of unintended consequences, including the impact on babies born to mothers who consume cannabis while pregnant. We'll also examine the broader context, as New Hampshire's three neighboring states have all legalized.   