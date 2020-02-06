N.H. Senate Passes Grow-Your-Own Medical Marijuana Bill

The New Hampshire Senate has again passed a bill that would let qualified patients grow their own medical cannabis. The bill allows patients or designated caregivers to raise up to three mature marijuana plants at a time.

Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, says approved patients can struggle to obtain cannabis.

“This bill will give patients and their caregivers the ability to grow their own medicine at greatly reduced cost compared to the prohibitive costs that they would have had to pay at a dispensary, which might not even have the type of medical cannabis that patients needs to treat their conditions,” he says

A similar bill cleared the house and senate last year, but was vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu, who cited public safety concerns.