Marijuana Policy

The state has granted approval for a medical marijuana dispensary to open in Keene.Temescal Wellness plans to open the site Saturday at 69 Island Street,…
The New Hampshire Senate has again passed a bill that would let qualified patients grow their own medical cannabis. The bill allows patients or designated…
Efforts to loosen New Hampshire's marijuana laws appear to be losing momentum at the State House, as separate Senate committees took action this week…
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating compound derived from marijuana plants. In New Hampshire, CBD is available for purchase online and in stores,…
A New Hampshire House subcommittee today voted unanimously to support a bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own cannabis. The…
The marijuana legalization debate returns to the Granite State. Advocates have been trying to legalize pot here for years, and this session, lawmakers are…
The State's Office of the Child Advocate releases its first annual report on the state of DCYF. Director Moira O'Neill says lots more needs to be done to…
Lawmakers studying marijuana legalization meet again today and this time they will hear from the former state administrator of pot policy in Colorado.…