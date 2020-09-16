 N.H. Schools Won't Get FEMA Aid For COVID Expenses | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Schools Won't Get FEMA Aid For COVID Expenses

By 47 minutes ago
  • Some districts expected to get federal reimbursement for tents, folding tables, and other supplies for outdoor classrooms.
    Sarah Gibson / NHPR

School districts will be getting less money from the federal government than they expected this fall to cover COVID-related expenses.

Many schools were planning to get reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for materials, including PPE, plastic desk barriers, and cleaning supplies.

But FEMA changed course last week.

In a letter to New Hampshire state officials, FEMA said even during the pandemic, schools did not qualify for financial assistance “because the education of children is not an immediate action necessary to protect public health, life, and safety.”

The change affects schools across the country.

Officials in Salem and Londonderry say FEMA's decision leaves them each scrambling for around $350,000 to cover COVID-related expenses.

The state says there are still ways to foot the bill, including nearly half of the $34 million made available to New Hampshire schools through the CARES Act. According to the N.H. DOE, many districts have yet to tap into these funds.

CDC Director Says COVID-19 Vaccine Likely Won't Be Widely Available Until Next Year

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

Top Trump administration health officials testified Wednesday that a vaccine for COVID-19 is not likely to be widely available until next spring or summer, and that wearing a mask, in the words of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, remains "the most important, powerful public health tool we have."

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," Redfield told a Senate panel Wednesday.

Equity and COVID-19: A New Report Explores the Origins of Health Disparities and Offers Solutions

By The Exchange 6 hours ago

We talk with members of a team formed especially to study disparities in the state's pandemic response. Topmost among their messages, in a report issued this summer: Health has to do with much more than clinical care; it is a matter of housing, schooling, employment -- areas where members of racial and ethnic minority groups have suffered from discrimination. Still, the report proposes some simple starting points toward improving health outcomes. Some have already been set in motion. We look at these, as well as other more long-term goals included in the report. 

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths; Portsmouth Enacts Mask Ordinance

By 8 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

New England Flag Football League Faces $2,000 Penalty For Violating N.H. COVID Emergency Order

By Sep 15, 2020
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/cc_chapman/4878972642/in/photostream/" target="blank">CC Chapman</a> via Flickr/Creative Commons

A Massachusetts-based flag football league is facing $2,000 fine for violating a New Hampshire emergency order issued as part of the state's response to COVID-19.

The New England Flag Football League hosted a tournament in Epping, N.H., toward the end of August, with teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin participating.