N.H. Schools Won't Get FEMA Aid For COVID Expenses

School districts will be getting less money from the federal government than they expected this fall to cover COVID-related expenses.

Many schools were planning to get reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for materials, including PPE, plastic desk barriers, and cleaning supplies.

But FEMA changed course last week.

In a letter to New Hampshire state officials, FEMA said even during the pandemic, schools did not qualify for financial assistance “because the education of children is not an immediate action necessary to protect public health, life, and safety.”

The change affects schools across the country.

Officials in Salem and Londonderry say FEMA's decision leaves them each scrambling for around $350,000 to cover COVID-related expenses.

The state says there are still ways to foot the bill, including nearly half of the $34 million made available to New Hampshire schools through the CARES Act. According to the N.H. DOE, many districts have yet to tap into these funds.